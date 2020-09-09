What Are Your Big Election Year Issues

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A little over a year ago, I suffered a stroke. I’ve recovered physically, but this medical issue is still affecting me financially.

It started with a 2-day hospital stay which cost over $30,000 and continues with the ongoing expenses of regular visits with cardiologists, neurologists, and physical therapists. Not to mention, my daily regimen of prescription meds.

However, I consider myself to be lucky. I have health insurance. But there was a point in time when I didn’t.

In 2012, I quit my job to pursue entrepreneurship full time. That’s when I discovered how expensive health insurance really was. Without a steady stream of income, health insurance simply was out of reach.

If my stroke had occurred during this period, my family would have been devastated both emotionally and financially.

According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, nearly 28 million people in the U.S. lack health insurance and the problem is only getting worse.

That’s why I’m voting for health care in this election. Medical emergencies should not bankrupt families.

If you also want health care to be accessible and affordable to all Americans, make your voice heard by casting your vote in November.

Join me and MomsRising to share what issues are most important to you in this election. Visit MomsRising.org, add your photo to the frame, can share on your social media channels with the hashtag #InThisTogether

