The All New Mustang Mach-E 1400 is an Electric Pony Car with Lots of Horsepower

I must admit that I was skeptical about Ford’s new electric Mustang. I’m a fan of Pony Cars with power and I wasn’t sure if the Mach-E could bring it.

I was pleasantly surprised when Ford introduced the Mustang Mach-E 1400, an all-electric road rocket that shows just how much performance can be harnessed without using a drop of gas. This new version is even more powerful than the previously announced Mach-E GT.

Developed in collaboration with RTR and built off a Mustang Mach-E GT body, the prototype targets 1,400 peak horsepower. The chassis and powertrain are set up to allow the team to investigate different layouts and their effects on energy consumption and performance, including rear-wheel drive, all-wheel drive, and front-wheel drive. Power delivery can be split evenly between front and rear, or completely to one or the other.

Mustang Mach-E 1400 has seven motors – five more than even Mustang Mach-E GT. Three are attached to the front differential and four are attached to the rear in pancake style, with a single driveshaft connecting them to the differentials, which have a huge range of adjustability to set the car up for everything from drifting to high-speed track racing.

The 56.8-kilowatt-hour battery is made up of nickel manganese cobalt pouch cells for ultra-high performance and high discharge rate. The battery system is designed to be cooled during charging using a di-electric coolant, decreasing the time needed between runs.

MAn electronic brake booster is integrated to allow series regenerative braking combined with ABS and stability control to optimize the braking system. Mustang Mach-E 1400 features Brembo™ brakes, like the Mustang GT4 race car, and a hydraulic handbrake system designed for drifting that integrates with the powertrain controls to enable the ability to shut off power to the rear motors.

Watch this video to this pony in action:

The all-electric Mustang Mach-E will hit the streets in the U.S. at the end of this year.

