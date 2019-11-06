RTR Vehicles Introduces New 2020 Ford Ranger RTR - Mocha Man Style

Last year, I had the privilege of attending Ford’s launch of the all-new Ford Ranger. I’m a fan of smaller pickups and I was...

While the factory Ranger is a cool vehicle in and of itself, RTR Vehicles has kicked it up a notch with the new 2020 Ford Ranger RTR.

“I’m really excited about bringing the RTR Vehicles style, attention to detail and performance enhancements to the new Ford Ranger,” said Vaughn Gittin Jr., RTR Vehicles President.

Entering the mid-size truck market for the first time, the Ranger RTR represents all of RTR Vehicles’ learnings from the F-150 RTR into a smaller, more nimble, and capable off-road package. The Ranger RTR is immediately recognized by its signature RTR grille with LED lighting, enhanced fender flares—the fronts, which include functional vents acting as intake induction points2—and RTR graphics package. Improving on the already capable off-road chops, the Ranger RTR includes a Fox 2.0 suspension kit, Nitto Ridge Grappler tires and 17-inch RTR Tech 6 off-road wheels.3 A Ford Performance cat-back exhaust4 rounds out the performance features of the Ranger RTR.

“As with every RTR Vehicle we produce, our goal is to offer a unique and fun owner and driving experience whether on-road or off,” said Gittin. “The smaller footprint of the Ranger RTR allows navigation on narrow canyons and the tight trails that you find off the grid. The Ranger RTR has the capability to traverse all terrains and looks great doing it!”

Ford Ranger RTR Standard Equipment

RTR Upper Grille w/ LED Lighting

RTR Fender Flares

RTR 17” Tech 6 Wheels (Satin Charcoal) w/ 265/70R17 Nitto Ridge Grappler Tires

Fox 2.0 Performance Coilovers

Ford Performance Cat-Back Exhaust

RTR License Plate Frame

RTR Dealer Graphics Package

RTR Floor Liners

RTR Dealer Fender Vents w/ Badges

RTR Dealer Serialized Dash Plaque Signed by Vaughn Gittin Jr.

Black Performance Lug Nuts and TPMS

Ranger RTR Available Upgrades:

RTR Leather Package

RTR Grille w/ LED Light Bar

The new Ranger RTR can be built on almost any Ranger trim level available through Ford and comes with RTR’s signature style and Tactical Performance Packages. The $9,800 Ford dealer-installed package includes a host of interior, exterior and performance upgrades as well as optional RTR Leather Package and RTR grille w/LED light bar available for purchase as options.

