Mustang Mach-E Video Walk-Around - Mocha Man Style

Anyone who knows me knows I’m a huge Mustang enthusiast. My love affair began as a child. My father owned a 1968 Mustang and I was captivated by that car. I loved the sleek design, the roar of the engine, and the speed (my dad was an amateur racecar driver).

Throughout the years, my devotion to the brand has grown. That’s why I was eager to experience the new electric Mustang Mach-E at the Houston Auto Show.

I must admit that the thought of an electric Mustang SUV troubled me at first. This seemed like the antithesis of the powerful Pony car I’d grown to love. But Ford allayed my fears with the introduction of the rear-wheel-drive Mustang Mach-E GT which targets 0-60 MPH in the mid-3-second range. And with an estimated 300-mile range, I can still enjoy the Mustang performance without the guilt.

Check this walk-around video to get a good look the Mustang Mach-E exterior styling.

I got to experience Ford’s new Mustang Mach-E up close at the Houston Auto Show. Posted by Mocha Man Style on Tuesday, March 10, 2020

Mustang Mach-E starts at $43,895 not including the $7,500 tax incentive. With the tax incentive, the entry-level price is even more attractive for an all-electric SUV. Deliveries begin in late 2020.

