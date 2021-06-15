ThreadBeast Review: Modern Streetwear Delivered to Your Home

Sharing is caring!

0 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

Many people believe that men don’t like to shop.

The truth is that men do like to shop for things they want. However, the process has to be seamless and painless for men to truly enjoy it.

Men like to go into a store, find what they need, and leave.

But when it comes to clothes shopping, the process isn’t so simple, especially in a department store.

With their maze-like layouts, huge selection of clothing and designers, and long lines, department stores make the process too complicated and overwhelming.

And, when they do need new clothes, research shows men are more likely to shop from their mobile devices.

That’s why I like using convenient clothing subscription services such as ThreadBeast.

What is ThreadBeast

ThreadBeast is a men’s subscription service that launched in 2015 to fill a much-needed gap in the retail world – delivering high-quality streetwear directly to men who hated shopping at the mall.

Each month, you will receive a personalized box of clothing, shoes, and/or accessories that caters to your style, sizes, and personality.

Although ThreadBeast targets men who are in the 18-25 age range, their selection of clothing is appealing to men of all ages who like streetwear.

Their packages are created with partnerships that include today’s most influential and trendsetting brands to ensure you are always with the latest and most fashionable streetwear.

What is Streetwear?

Streetwear is a style of casual clothing that was born out of the New York hip-hop culture in the late 1970s and early 1980s. Over the years, it has grown to include elements of Los Angeles skate and surf cultures and Japanese street fashion.

Common streetwear includes graphic t-shirts, jeans, shorts, hoodies, sweatshirts, baseball caps, athletic apparel, and sneakers.

How Does ThreadBeast Work?

To get started with ThreadBeast you have to set up your profile. I will walk you through the steps and let you know which options I chose.

Step 1 – What is your style?

In this step you must choose from three different options: Anything Goes (I keep it diverse), Casual & Relaxed (No dress code), Crisp & Clean (not always casual). My choice: Anything Goes.

Step 2 – What colors do you like?

In this step you choose from Muted (dark and monotone colors), Mix and Match (combination of different colors), or Bright (stand out in the crowd). My choice: Mix and Match.

Step 3 – How do you like your bottoms to fit?

In this step, you will choose from skinny slim, straight, or relaxed straight. My choice: Straight.

Step 4 – Where do you like to shop?

In this step, you will choose from a selection of major retailers such as Macy’s, H&M, PacSun, Tilly’s, Zumiez, CitiTrends, Jimmy Jazz, rue21, Ross Dress for Less, Nordstrom, Zara, and TJ Maxx. Unfortunately, the system only allows you to select one retailer, however, you can type in other retailers that aren’t listed. My choice: Nordstrom.

Step 5 – What is your top size?

In this step, you choose your top size from X-Small to XXX-Large. My choice: Medium.

Step 6 – What are your waist and inseam sizes?

In this step, you select your waist (28 -44) and inseam sizes (30 -34). If you are very tall or very short, you may not be able to get pants that are the proper length due to the limited sizes available. My choice: 32×30.

Step 7 – What is your shoe size?

In this step, you will select your shoe size. Keep in mind that Threadbeast rarely sends shoes. My choice: 9.5.

Step 8 – What is your height?

In this step, you will select your height from 5’0″ to 6’11.” This step is optional, but knowing your height will help your style assistant gauge hat fits you best. My choice: 5’6″.

Step 9 – How much do you weigh?

In this step, you will elect your weight from 70 lbs to 400+ lbs. Keep in mind that the options increase by increments of 5 lbs. Once again, this question is optional, but answering it will help your style assistant select clothing that will fit and flatter your body type. My choice: 170 lbs.

Step 10 – Are you on Instagram?

In this step, you will type in your Instagram handle so the style assistant can check out your style. You can also follow Threadbeast on Instagram (@threadbeast). My choice: @mochamanstyle.

Step 11 – What is your e-mail address?

In this step, you will input your e-mail address to receive messages from ThreadBeast. My choice: [email protected]

Step 12 – What is your phone number?

In this step, you will input your phone number.

Step 13 – What is your date of birth?

In this step, you will input your birth date. You must be at least13 years old to use ThreadBeast.

Step 14 – Send us your style requests

In this step, you can send specific style requests. The stylist will try to accommodate requests, but there are no guarantees. My choice: Send bold options that will stand out.

After you complete your profile, you select the plan you want and add a payment method.

How Much Does Threadbeast Cost?

ThreadBeast prices range from $55 to $250. You can pick the one you want based on your budget and how many items you want.

The Basic Plan costs $55 and comes with 2 to 3 items, mainly tops and accessories

costs $55 and comes with 2 to 3 items, mainly tops and accessories The Essential Plan costs $85 and comes with 4 to 5 items including tops, bottoms, and accessories.

costs $85 and comes with 4 to 5 items including tops, bottoms, and accessories. The Premium Plan costs $135 and comes with 6 to 7 items including a variety of tops, bottoms, accessories, and premium pieces such as premium denim and outerwear.

costs $135 and comes with 6 to 7 items including a variety of tops, bottoms, accessories, and premium pieces such as premium denim and outerwear. The Baller Plan costs $250 and comes with 9 to 11 items, including a variety of shirts, outerwear, bottoms, accessories, premium pieces, and premium shoes!

You will be billed each month until you decide to cancel. In order to keep prices low, ThreadBeast is currently unable to process refunds.

To cancel your subscription, email [email protected] from the email address you signed up with.

Is ThreadBeast Good?

ThreadBeast is a good choice if you specifically want streetwear. I do not recommend this service if prefer dressier clothing.

Although my style is usually more upscale, I periodically enjoy wearing streetwear because it is comfortable and stylish.

I choose the Essential Plan and my box arrived about 7 days after I placed my order.

The box included the following items:

Flannel shirt by Levi’s,

T-Shirt by Hurley

T-Shirt by Staple

Hoodie by Hundreds

Jeans by DKNY

The quality of the products was good and the total value was much more than the $85 I paid for the box.

My favorite items in the box were the Staple T-shirt and the Hundreds hoodie. I see myself wearing these items over and over.

I plan to wear the Levi’s flannel shirt only during Rodeo season in Houston.

I didn’t like the fit of the DKNY jeans. They were too loose in the waist. I may take them to my tailor for alternations. If not, I will donate them.

I probably won’t ever wear the Hurley T-shirt. I’ll give it to my 17-year old son who likes the brand. I’m sure he’ll end up stealing a few more of these pieces because streetwear is his daily wardrobe.

Final Thoughts on ThreadBeast

ThreadBeast is a convenient service that delivers streetwear directly to your door. If you hate going to the mall, then this service is exactly what you need.

Although I didn’t like every item in the box, I feel as if the items I liked were worth the price of the box.

I plan to get my teenage son a box for his birthday. He will be thrilled to receive some of the brands that ThreadBeast partners with.

ThreadBeast Pros

High-quality streetwear

Variety of top brands

Low price compared to what you receive

Easy to use

ThreadBeast Cons

You cannot select the items beforehand

Promotion codes are not eligible on the $55 Basic plan

No refunds

You can only exchange items for size issues

Tweet us @mochamanstyle or leave a comment on our Facebook Page to share your thoughts on this article. Follow us on Instagram @mochamanstyle