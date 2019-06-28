Photos From Mocha Man Style Presents Deborah D.E.E.P. Mouton - Mocha Man Style

Mocha Man Style publisher Frederick J. Goodall hosted An Evening with Houston’s 3rd Poet Laureate, Deborah D.E.E.P Mouton at The Gite Gallery. “Poetry is...

Mocha Man Style publisher Frederick J. Goodall hosted An Evening with Houston’s 3rd Poet Laureate, Deborah D.E.E.P Mouton at The Gite Gallery.

“Poetry is the thing that lives everywhere. Poetry is the way we move, the way we talk,” said Mouton.

The event, which included live poetry performances, Q&A with Mouton and Goodall, and a book signing, was attended by nearly 100 of Houstons creatives, influencers and poetry lovers.

“I enjoyed the convo with Deborah Mouton,” said Micole Williams, author and owner of Eclectically You Experience. “I really love socially conscious art and was definitely that.”

Mouton read several selections from her latest book, Newsworthy, including the powerful “Open Season.”

