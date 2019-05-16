Mocha Man Style Events: An Evening with Deborah D.E.E.P Mouton (Houston's 3rd Poet Laureate) - Mocha Man Style

Join Mocha Man Style publisher Frederick J. Goodall for An Evening with with Houston’s 3rd Poet Laureate, Deborah D.E.E.P Mouton. This seven-time National Poetry...

Join Mocha Man Style publisher Frederick J. Goodall for An Evening with with Houston’s 3rd Poet Laureate, Deborah D.E.E.P Mouton.

This seven-time National Poetry Slam Competitor, and Head Coach of the Houston VIP Poetry Slam Team, has been ranked the #2 Best Female Performance Poet in the World. Her work has appeared in the collections Black Girl Magic , Houston Noir, and I AM STRENGTH. Her work has also been highlighted on such platforms as BBC, Houston Public Media, ABC, PBS, Blavity, Tedx, and Upworthy.

Mouton has collaborated with The Houston Ballet, The Houston Rockets, and the Houston Grand Opera to open new doors for performance poetry.

Her latest book, Newsworthy, is a reimagining of the newspaper, collecting cutouts from the editing floor to resurrect those who would otherwise be forgotten. It wrestles with living in a culture infected by white supremacy where current media is distrusted, cursory, and impossible to escape. With Newsworthy, Mouton brings us dispatches from the heart.

This event is free to attend, but you must RSVP. There will be champagne, wine, and light refreshments.

Tweet us @mochamanstyle or leave a comment on our Facebook Page to share your thoughts on this article. Follow us on Instagram @mochamanstyle







