Cool Father's Day Gifts for Dads - Mocha Man Style

Father’s Day is a great time to let Dad know how much you care. Whether you give him a homemade card with a special, personal message or treat him a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Hawaii, there are many ways to express your love for Dad on Father’s Day. If you need a few ideas, please peruse our annual Father’s Day Gift Guide. We have curated a collection of cool Father’s Day gifts your dad will love and cherish.

Fashion and Accessories

US Polo Association Slim Fit Interlock Polo Shirt

This classic polo shirt is tailored cut for a slimmer fit ($19.99).

Reebok Classic Leather Sneakers

Reebok Classic Leather sneakers never go out of style. Your dad will love these comfortable, durable shoes ($75)

Isabelle Grace Men’s Personalized Wide Cuff

The Isabelle Grace Men’s Personalized Wide Cuff is the perfect mix of modern, edgy and classic. This gorgeous thick gauge, 5/8 inch cuff is hand forged, distressed and aged making for a truly unique gift for the special man in your life. You can personalize it with a simple or creative message for dad ($78).

Good Man Brand Meadow Liberty Floral Point Collar Shirt

This 100% cotton, hand-crafted Good Man Brand Meadow Liberty Floral Point Collar Shirt combines old-world craftsmanship with modern design and advanced comfort ($168).

Game of Thrones Cufflinks

These cool Game of Thrones Cufflinks are the perfect gift for dads who covet the Iron Throne (starting at $65).

Fossil Buckner Messenger Bag

This stylish, leather messenger bag by Fossil features one padded tech pocket, two slide pockets under its flap, a hidden magnetic snap closure and an adjustable strap ($268).

Technology

iLive Truly Wire-Free Earbuds

Say hello to true wireless freedom and goodbye to messy cords. With no strings holding him back, dad can do more in his sweatproof iLive Truly Wire-Free Earbuds. The included case not only protects the earbuds, but it also recharges them. The right and left earbuds are paired together right out of the box, so all dad has to do is connect via Bluetooth to his favorite device ($59.99).

Ring Video Doorbell

With the Ring Video Doorbell, dad can watch over his home and answer the door from his phone, tablet and PC. Ring sends you alerts when anyone comes to your door, so you can see, hear and speak to visitors from anywhere ($199).

Bose Frames Audio Sunglasses

Bose Frames, the first audio sunglasses from Bose, feature miniaturized Bose speakers hidden in the temples. They produce rich, immersive sound for dad, while others hear practically nothing. Includes an integrated microphone for clear calls and access to your dad’s phone’s virtual assistant. The lenses block up to 99% of UVA/UVB rays ($199).

Motorola TALKABOUT T800

The Motorola TALKABOUT T800 is the First TALKABOUT two-way radio with a mobile app, which combines messaging and location sharing capabilities with reliable two-way functionality. Outdoor enthusiasts can share and track their locations and send messages with fellow travelers while off the cellular grid. The TALKABOUT app enables users to control their radio settings directly from the comfort of their smartphone without having to pick up the radios ($109.99)



Grooming

H2L Premium Men’s Hair & Skin Care Collection

H2L’s Premium Hair & Body Kit is the answer to your dad’s grooming needs. Co-founded by actor, NYT Best-Selling Author and cancer survivor, Hill Harper, the products are formulated with all-natural, nutrient-rich ingredients including baobab, avocado, and sweet almond oils, as well as green tea, aloe, chamomile, and lemongrass extracts. They are also notably lacking harsh or toxic chemicals like aluminum, parabens, sulfates, or dyes. Designed in luxe black packaging, the kit includes shampoo/conditioner, body wash, body lotion, and body oil ($55).

Gillette Father’s Day ProShield Gift Pack

The Gillette Father’s Day ProShield Gift Pack has a sleek design and a magnetic razor stand, the perfect gift for dads who will appreciate an elevated shaving experience ($16).

John Varvatos Vintage

No matter the type of dad, you can’t go wrong with the John Varvatos Vintage fragrance. It has an assertive spice core and a warm, leathery background ($89).

Bevel Shave System

The Bevel Shave System is the first and only system designed for coarse, curly hair. They re-engineered a classic safety razor and developed products to help your dad achieve smoother, clearer skin. Set includes Safety Razor, Shave Creams, Oil, Balm and 20 Blades ($89.95).

Health/Fitness

Airfree Tulip Filterless Air Purifier

The Airfree Tulip Filterless Air Purifier sterilizes air without the use of a filter and allows air to flow in and out while safely and effectively eliminating airborne allergens like pollen, dust mites, and mold. This purifier takes in our indoor air and uses high heat to destroy all airborne particles, allergens, mold spores, and microbiological antigens and returns it to the environment, providing you with clean, sterile air ($239).

Find Your Trainer

Give the gift of health with Find Your Trainer. Your dad can pick the perfect trainer from thousands of pros in all 50 states. Personal trainers will create a personalized workout plan, show him what to do, and support him every step of the way. Help dad start his fitness journey today (prices vary).

Soothe On-demand Massage



Men really deserve to relax on Father’s Day and what’s better than an at-home Deep Tissue, Sports, or Swedish massage from Soothe? Soothe, the world’s leading on-demand massage service, delivers a licensed, insured massage therapist to your home, office, or hotel, within 60 minutes. The service is available in 70 markets across 4 countries, with over 13,000 background-checked therapists in its network (Starting at $109).

Food/Drink

Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilége ‘Oh So Classic Cocktails’ Mixology Kit

Hennessy’s new ‘Oh So Classic Cocktails’ Mixology Kit celebrates the Golden Age of Cocktails with a sophisticated mixology offering perfect for the Cognac lover and cocktail connoisseur dad. Just in time for Father’s Day, the release focuses on a New Orleans classic cocktail that’s transcended time: the famous Sazerac, created in 1850 by inspired mixologist Aaron Bird and named after the famous bar in Louisiana. The limited-edition kit features all the tools for dad to create the perfect Sazerac: 750mL bottle, recipe, classic cocktail stirring glass and an elegant bar spoon ($60).

All-Clad Barbecue Tool Set

The All-Clad Barbecue Tool Set includes two-pronged fork, boar’s head brush, locking tongs and slotted turner, each ergonomically designed with extra-long handles to keep hands at a safe distance from the hot grill. The handles feature a hole to keep tools hanging within easy reach of the grill. A locking metal storage case keeps tools protected from the elements and allows for easy transport ($119.99).

Cheers to Dad – Father’s Day Beer Bucket

Say “cheers” to Dad this Father’s Day with this amazing beer bucket! He’ll get to choose from six summer brews and a whole array of gourmet snacks like popcorn, beef jerky handcrafted gourmet popcorn that are all bursting with flavor. This Father’s Day gift basket from GourmetGiftBaskets.com is a perfect tribute to Dad and will give him some much-needed relaxation time at home on the deck or lounging on the couch ($69.99).

Fun and Unique Gifts

Funko Rocks: Pop! Prince Collectors Set

This Funko Rocks: Pop! Prince Collectors Set is the perfect gift for Prince fans. Set includes Prince purple rain, Prince Around the World in a Day, and Prince 3rd Eye Girl ($32.97).

