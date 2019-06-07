7 Active First Date Ideas - Mocha Man Style

Throughout history, men have been seeking the perfect first date. It started with Adam and Eve. Their initial exchange probably went something like this:...

Throughout history, men have been seeking the perfect first date. It started with Adam and Eve. Their initial exchange probably went something like this:

“Hi, I’m Adam, you wanna take a walk through the garden?”

“Sure,” said Eve. “Maybe we can grab a bite to eat afterward. You like apples?”

Today, men still struggle to come up with creative first date ideas. Many guys default to the typical dinner and a movie date; however, such an uninspired outing can make your date question her decision to go out with you in the first place.

If you want to liven things up a bit, take Adam’s advice and do something active. You will stand out from her other suitors and get the benefit of building an immediate bond. When you exercise, your body releases chemicals called endorphins, which trigger a positive feeling in the body, and you definitely want positive feelings on a first date.

Here are seven active first date ideas that will “WOW” your date and entice her to go out with you again.

Take a Yoga Class

Taking a yoga class with your date has many benefits. Not only will it show her that you are in tune with your body and mind, but it will also help to relieve some of the stress and anxiety surrounding the first date. In addition to these mental and emotional benefits, you will both receive physical benefits. Yoga has been proven to increase flexibility, muscle strength, and tone. It will also give you a boost of energy and vitality and improve your cardiovascular and circulatory health.

Go Dancing

It’s common knowledge that women love a man who can move on the dance floor. Maybe it’s the confidence that a man displays when he moves effortlessly to the music. Or perhaps, it’s simply because dancing is a form of artistic expression that is beautiful to watch. Either way, cutting a rug with your date can make her swoon while allowing you to show off your athleticism and stamina at the same time. Many nightclubs have ballroom or salsa dancing lessons that start about an hour before the club officially opens if you want to brush up on your moves beforehand.

Go Indoor Rock Climbing

If your date enjoys a physical challenge, she’ll love indoor rock climbing. Besides being an amazing workout, this activity is also the perfect opportunity to rock (pun intended) a sleeveless shirt to show off some muscle. When you arrive at the venue, take a few minutes to familiarize yourself with the equipment and learn some basic rock climbing skills and climber etiquette. A little practice will also help you focus more on her and your conversation. One of the key benefits of indoor rock climbing is that it’s relatively easy to chat intimately with your date. Another benefit to this date is that is will help you to build a connection more quickly. A study published in the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships found couples who spent time doing exciting activities were more satisfied with their relationships.

Rent a Romantic Row Boat

For an old-fashioned date idea, consider renting a row boat and taking your date for a pleasant cruise around a local watering hole. Not only is this date super romantic, but it also doubles as a sneaky total-body workout. As you row, your upper body will be engaged constantly while also strengthening your core. To avoid getting an unattractive sunburn on your date, remember to apply a moisturizer with SPF on your face and to slather on a generous amount of sunscreen everywhere else. Using a different SPF product for your face is key to preventing breakouts that may be caused by pore-clogging ingredients in regular sunscreens. Don’t forget to wear life vests for safety.

Go for a Sunset Run

If your date is an avid runner, consider going on a sunset run together. Not only will it show that you’re willing to engage in her interests, running together is a free activity that you can both do for life. There are a couple of rules to a running date that you should keep in mind. The run should be easy at first and in no way competitive. Also, stick to areas that are busy and well-lighted and don’t deviate from your planned route. It’s important that she feels safe and comfortable on your date.

Walk Dogs at Your Local Shelter

Does your date love dogs? If so, suggest walking a dog at the local animal shelter. You need no special skills to walk a dog and doing a good deed will show your altruistic side. In a 2016 study published in Evolutionary Psychology, researchers asked 202 heterosexual women to compare pictures of highly attractive men and low attractive men. Each pair of photographs contained a scenario where men behaved altruistically or nonaltruistically. The study found that women were more interested in men who behaved altruistically, regardless of how handsome they were. In other words, pairing physical activity with good deeds may pay off tenfold on your next date.

Go to An Archery Range

If watching Marvel’s Avengers franchise has fueled your desire to be the next Hawkeye, then you should consider going on an archery date. Keep in mind that locking an arrow and pulling your bow taut requires more strength than you might think. Take things slowly until you are both comfortable with the equipment and be sure to follow all safety rules. The last thing you want is to cause an injury. Once you are comfortable with the bow and arrow, you can make things a bit competitive by seeing who can get closest to the bull’s eye (or even hit the target). Learning a unique skill such as archery is a great way to bond and foster a connection. If you’re lucky, Cupid may even shoot an arrow your way.

Active first date ideas such as these can be an absolute blast, but only if you have the right attitude for it. Although your date might enjoy seeing your competitive side, there is a fine line between friendly competition and being too aggressive.

Whether you’re going for a jog or trying archery, always keep things light and positive. With a good attitude and no small amount of muscle flexing, you’re practically guaranteed to land date number two especially if you have long-term qualities that women look for in a man.

Tweet us @mochamanstyle or leave a comment on our Facebook Page to share your thoughts on this article. Follow us on Instagram @mochamanstyle





