3 Easy Romantic Gestures That Will Enhance Your Relationship

If you’re trying to impress a new lover or rekindle the passion in your relationship, a little romance can go a long way. Maybe you’re not naturally the most romantic person, or the idea of being romantic is a foreign concept to you, but you can take small steps to impress your lover. Here are a few easy ways to inject a little romance into your love life, that even the most unromantic person can try.

Pay Attention

Women are especially tuned in to whether their partner is paying attention to them. To that end, it’s time to start noticing the small things. If you’re out grocery shopping and your partner mentions her favorite brand of chocolate, make it a point to bring that to her as a surprise some day. Play her favorite song, or surprise her with her favorite movie and popcorn for a romantic date night at home. Being romantic doesn’t mean you have to make elaborate or expensive preparations. Simply being aware of the things your lover likes and showing interest in those, will go a long way.

Write a Letter

Even if you’re not the most poetic guy, writing a simple, thoughtful, hand-written letter that expresses to your partner how much you love her, is incredibly romantic. Your partner is guaranteed to treasure such a special note from you. Present it with a single rose to make the gesture even more romantic.

Give Her a Break

Give your partner a break by doing extra chores around the house, taking the kids out so she can have a few hours of quiet time, arranging an afternoon of pampering with a massage, manicure, and/or facial, or running some of her errands such as buying grocery, picking up cleaning, or getting her car serviced. These acts of service may seem routine, but they will show your partner how much you appreciate her.

Remember, romance doesn’t have to involve diamonds, candlelit dinners, and bouquets of flowers. While all those things are nice, most women are happy to know you’re putting thought and effort into expressing your feelings of love. Do those things, and romance naturally follows.

