Desi Valentine Returns with New Single, “My Worst Enemy”

I first saw Desi Valentine at an Audra Day concert. I initially dismissed him as another marginally talented opening act standing between me and Andra.

Boy, was I wrong!

When Valentine started singing, I knew he was something special. His powerful voice and thoughtful lyrics immediately drew me in. I felt the spirit and was converted from a skeptic into a fan.

Much to my delight, Valentine has released a new single, “My Worst Enemy.”

The track explores the dichotomy of hitting rock bottom while experiencing major success and was inspired by the time in Valentine’s career when he had a song on the top of the digital charts but was struggling to make rent. Although “My Worst Enemy” delves into the darker side of Valentine’s psyche, it retains his signature soulfulness.

Growing up in London, Valentine honed his musical chops as a backup vocalist for Sir Elton John and Leona Lewis. After moving to Los Angeles, Valentine dove deep into songwriting and his songs started to appear in films and TV programs such as Daredevil, Lucifer, Queen Sugar, A Girlfriends Guide to Divorce, as well as advertising campaigns with FitBit, Toyota, and NY&CO.

You can catch Valentine live as the opening act for Vintage Trouble in the U.S. this fall.

