Genesis G90 Wingback Concept: The Station Wagon Is Finally Cool

I grew up in the 70s and 80s when station wagons were the ultimate family hauler.

They were boring, practical vehicles designed for one purpose: transporting large families like the Brady Bunch to soccer practice and grocery stores.

Nobody wanted to be seen in a station wagon. They were the opposite of cool.

Fast forward to 2026, and Genesis just showed me something I never thought I’d see.

A station wagon that’s actually cool.

The G90 Wingback Concept made its world premiere to mark Genesis’ 10th anniversary, and it’s part of the brand’s new Magma high-performance program.

Genesis G90 Wingback Concept Design

The G90 Wingback Concept is built on the same platform as the G90 sedan I loved, with its 3.2-meter wheelbase and 5.1-meter length.

But Genesis transformed it into something completely different.

The front fascia features the signature Crest Grille and a more sculpted bumper bearing the Magma insignia. Large lower air intakes are flanked by canards on both sides, giving it an aggressive stance while maintaining an aristocratic demeanor.

Flared wheel arches give it a wider stance, housing custom 22-inch wheels fitted with low-profile tires.

In profile, the G90 Wingback Concept carries the parabolic line and long wheelbase of the G90 sedan. The roofline is stretched delicately to achieve a sleek grand tourer wagon silhouette.

The rear end replaces the sedan’s trunk with a tailgate housing a sharply raked rear window framed by two spoilers. A performance-inspired rear diffuser structure completes the look.

Genesis G90 Wingback Concept Interior

Inside the luxurious cabin, the Magma DNA is present in the subtle yet striking green-colored Magma stitching and details.

The lush, quilted Chamude seats and door trim feature the green detailing, along with complementing touches on the steering wheel, dash and console.

The sporty seats also feature an embroidered Magma logo, a reminder of the car’s luxury high-performance identity and the hidden power waiting to be unleashed, just like Magma bubbling beneath the earth’s surface.

Final Thoughts on the Genesis G90 Wingback Concept

The G90 Wingback Concept is the embodiment of a decade’s worth of innovation, accelerating into the next chapter of Genesis’ journey.

And it also proves that station wagons can finally be cool.