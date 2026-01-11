Destiny’s Child by Candlelight

The Candlelight concert at the Bell Tower offered a version of Destiny’s Child and Beyoncé’s music that felt more intimate than what most listeners are used to hearing. The room was filled with devoted fans who sang along gently, almost instinctively, as if the lyrics were part of their own personal history. Watching that happen deepened my own appreciation for the songs.

As a longtime Prince fan, I understand how songs can retain their power even when performed by others, in different settings and with different arrangements. The emotional core of a well-written song remains intact. That was evident throughout the evening.

Matthew Knowles hosted the show, and his presence added an essential layer of context. Rather than focusing on celebrity or nostalgia, he spoke about the practical realities behind the group’s rise: the early name changes, the unstable lineups, the constant rewriting of songs, and the years of preparation that preceded public success. His comments were a reminder that the group’s longevity was not the result of chance, but of methodical planning and sustained discipline.

The program moved between Destiny’s Child selections, Beyoncé’s solo work, and Solange’s “Cranes in the Sky.” Including Solange’s music was more than a gesture of family connection. She contributed as a songwriter to both Destiny’s Child and Beyoncé early in her career, and hearing her work alongside theirs underscored a shared creative foundation, even as her artistic voice remains distinct.

The five-piece string ensemble brought a level of musicianship that impressed even Knowles himself. “After they played a song for me, it was about 99% right, and I asked if they had been practicing for a few weeks,” he said. “One of the musicians spoke up and said this was the first time they ever played the song.”

The evening ultimately succeeded because it revealed how durable these songs are and how much intentional work stands behind their creation.