Is “Purple Reign” Worth Seeing in Las Vegas?

As I waited in line to enter Purple Reign: The Prince Tribute Show at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas, I felt excitement and trepidation.

On one hand, I was eager to have a fun night listening to my favorite Prince songs with fans who were as enthusiastic about his music as I was. On the other hand, I didn’t want Prince’s legacy to be tarnished by a poor performance.

I wasn’t the only one who felt this way.

I talked to a couple who had seen Prince’s first tour as the opening act for Rick James “Fire It Up Tour” in 1980 and every subsequent tour, in the U.S., and abroad. They were even harder-core fans than me (I only got to see him live twice).

They warned me to avoid comparing the singer to Prince, a genre-defying genius whose influence touched every style of music. Comparison would only bring disappointment.

I took that advice and decided to go with the flow and party like it was 1999.

There will never be another Prince, but from the moment Jason Tenner took the stage, I could tell he had a deep respect for Prince and his music.

Purple Reign: The Prince Tribute Show at Planet Hollywood

On November 17, 2008, Purple Reign became the first-ever tribute or impersonator act to appear as the musical guest on Late Show with David Letterman. In 2009, it was crowned “Best Tribute Act” by the 28th annual Las Vegas Review-Journal Poll, earning top honors from staff and readers.

Beyond looking and sounding the part (albeit a lot taller), Tenner embodied the charisma, humor, and intensity that defined Prince. He danced, wailed on the guitar, and exuded a raw energy that connected with he audience.

Tenner gave us all the hits, “Let’s Go Crazy,” “Kiss,” “Little Red Corvette,” “Raspberry Beret,” “Baby I’m a Star,” and many others. What impressed me most was his willingness to play some deep cuts such as such as “Irresistible Bitch.” He even asked the crowd for requests. I shouted out, “She’s Always in My Hair,’ but he didn’t hear me. Instead he played “Controversy.” I wasn’t mad about that.

But the show wasn’t all about Prince. It also included music from his protégé acts.

The artists who portrayed The Time got funky with renditions of “Get It Up” and “Jungle Love.”

Jerome and Morris Day as portrayed in “Purple Reign”

Later, when they launched into “The Bird,” everyone jumped to their feet, arms flapping, bodies moving. They also did something I didn’t see coming. They recreated the classic Morris Day and Jerome Benton “Who’s on First” skit from Purple Rain. It felt a little out of place during a musical performance but I appreciated the nod to the film.

Vanity 6 also brought the heat with a sultry performance of “Nasty Girl,”

The night ended, as it should, with “Purple Rain.” We swayed, sang along, and raised our cell phones in unison.

Jason Tenner performing

After the show, I went back into the empty theater to search for my wife’s lost phone, and that’s when I saw Tenner still on stage, rehearsing “Purple Rain” with the band.

He wasn’t satisfied with how they’d played it. He had them run it back again and again. That moment spoke volumes. It showed his deep respect for Prince’s music and his commitment to honoring it.

If you ever loved Prince or if you never got the chance to see him live, Purple Reign is the closest you’ll get to the magic.

