Carnival Cruise Line Celebrates 25 Years in Galveston

When my wife and I stepped aboard the Carnival Jubilee for the 25th anniversary celebration of Carnival Cruise Line in Galveston, I could see the amazement on her face.

It was her first time on a cruise ship, and she described it as a “floating city.”

That’s a fitting description.

The Carnival Jubilee is Carnival Cruise Line’s newest and largest ship, homeported year-round in Galveston.

Powered by liquefied natural gas, it carries more than 6,500 guests and 1,750 crew while showcasing six themed zones designed for every type of traveler.

Guests can enjoy over 20 dining options, from casual spots like Shaq’s Big Chicken to specialty restaurants such as Emeril’s Bistro 717.

Entertainment ranges from Broadway-style shows and live music to pools, spas, and the adults-only Serenity area.

With its Texas star proudly on the bow, Jubilee represents innovation, sustainability, and Carnival’s deep connection to the Lone Star State.

The 25th Anniversary event marked a milestone not only for Carnival but also for Galveston.

In 2000, Carnival became the first cruise line to homeport in the city. Since then, more than 10 million guests have sailed from the island, helping to elevate Galveston as a premier cruise destination.

Carnival President Christine Duffy with Galveston Ball High Tornettes

Community leaders and Carnival executives took the stage to talk about the cruise line’s impact on Galveston.

U.S. Congressman Randy Weber, Mayor Craig Brown, and Port Director Rodger Rees all echoed the same message: Carnival has been a vital partner in Galveston’s growth, and this 25-year mark is only the beginning.

Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy summed it up best when she said, “Sailing from Galveston has been a defining part of Carnival’s story for the last 25 years, and we’re just getting started.”

One of the highlights of the event was watching the Texas A&M two-step team. Their performance was a whirlwind of acrobatic spins and sharp footwork. At one point, they pulled us in to learn the Footloose line dance. Let’s just say, my wife and I quickly realized we should have left it to the professionals.

Of course, no celebration is complete without great food, and Carnival delivered. For lunch, I enjoyed Emeril Lagasse’s BBQ shrimp, a perfectly seasoned crab cake, and a rich, velvety lobster bisque. for dessert we had a delicious cheesecake that looked like a mini cruise ship.

In addition to a lovely meal, we were treated to a lively dance performance by the servers.

To close our day, my wife and I enoyed a refreshing cocktail in the Atrium.

If you’ve ever wondered what it feels like to sail on a ship that blends Texas pride with world-class innovation, the Carnival Jubilee is waiting for you in Galveston.

From unforgettable dining to nonstop entertainment, it offers something for every traveler, whether you’re new to cruising or a 25 year veteran.

