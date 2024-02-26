Carnival Jubilee Sets Sail from Galveston, TX

Sharing is caring!

The Carnival Jubilee is the newest and biggest ship in Carnival Cruise Line‘s fleet and is homeported year-round in Galveston.

The ship is powered by a liquefied natural gas (LNG) technology platform and accommodates 6,500 guests and 1,750 crew.

I had the opportunity to attend the Jubilee’s naming ceremony in Galveston, TX. Here is my overview of the ship.

Overview of the Carnival Jubilee

The Carnival Jubilee is the newest addition to the Carnival Cruise Line fleet

The Carnival Jubilee sets sail from Cruise Terminal 25 at the Port of Galveston.

To accommodate this Texas-sized ship, the port underwent a major renovation in anticipation of the Carnival Jubilee’s arrival, including upgrades to the terminal, expanded dock space, and increased parking availability.

As I walked through the halls of the Jubilee I was impressed by the attention to detail and the modern design of the ship.

The ship is divided into six distinct zones, each with its unique atmosphere and offerings. These zones include:

The Piazza

This lively Italian-inspired marketplace features cafes, bars, shops, and a gelateria.

The French Quarter

You can experience the charm of New Orleans with live jazz music, a French bistro, and a casino.

The Limelight Lounge

This sophisticated Art Deco-themed bar is perfect for enjoying cocktails and live music.

The Family Harbor

This family-friendly zone includes a splash pad, a pool, and a children’s club.

The Cloud 9 Spa

This luxurious spa features a variety of treatments, a whirlpool, and a thermal suite.

The Ultimate Playground

Thrill-seekers will love this outdoor area, which features a Bolt roller coaster, a water slide, and a mini-golf course.

Dining Options on the Carnival Jubilee

The Carnival Jubilee has 20 dining options onboard

The Carnival Jubilee has 20 dining venues with a diverse range of culinary experiences.

Complimentary Dining Options

Pacific Restaurant

Pacific Restaurant is the main dining room on the Carnival Jubilee where I enjoyed a three-course meal that included:

Prosciutto Crudo

This dish was prepared with thinly shaved San Daniele prosciutto with melon, torn mozzarella, and berry vinaigrette. It looked luxurious and tasted even better. It was the perfect combination of sweet and salty.

Filet Mignon

I ordered a medium-rare Filet Mignon. It was covered in a silky cognac-peppercorn sauce. The steak was delicious and tender. The dish also included mashed potato, baby carrot, tomato gratin, and green peas.

Raspberry Bavarois

This decadent raspberry and chocolate dessert completed the meal with class.

Shaq’s Big Chicken

Shaq’s Big Chicken on the Carnival Jubilee

Later, I tried Shaq’s Big Chicken Restaurant. I wasn’t surprised to see this restaurant onboard since Shaquille O’Neil is Carnival’s Chief Fun Officer.

Shaq’s Big Chicken serves up delicious chicken strips and fries

The tenders were well-seasoned and juicy and the fries were hot and crispy. I also tried the other sides: potato salad, jalapeno cole slaw, and sweet and spicy pickles.

Lido Marketplace

Lido Marketplace on the Carnival Jubilee

This expansive buffet-style venue is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. It offers an array of international cuisines, carving stations, made-to-order meals, fresh salads, and delectable desserts.

Guy’s Burger Joint

Celebrity Chef Guy Fieri created this concept restaurant for Carnival cruises. It serves juicy, flame-grilled burgers, crispy fries, and handcrafted milkshakes.

Blue Iguana Cantina

This festive Mexican cantina serves fresh tacos, burritos, and other made-to-order Mexican specialties.

ChiBang

ChiBang is an Asian-inspired eatery that offers a fusion of Chinese and Thai flavors such as Pad Thai, Kung Pao Chicken, and Mongolian Beef.

Cucina del Capitano

This classic Italian restaurant serves delicious pastas, pizzas, and other tastes of Italy.

Specialty Restaurants

In addition to the complimentary dining options, the Jubilee offers specialty restaurants for travelers who seek something different and unique.

Guy’s Pig & Anchor Smokehouse

Guy’s Pig & Anchor Smokehouse on the Carnival Jubilee

Guy’s Pig & Anchor Smokehouse serves authentic, smokehouse-style barbecue – Championship Pulled Pork,18-Hour Beef Brisket, Blue Ribbon Chicken, Baby Back Ribs, and Prime Rib.

Emeril’s Bistro at Sea

Chef Emeril Lagasse

Celebrity Chef Emeril Lagasse, Carnival’s Chief Culinary Officer, brought this restaurant to life. It serves a variety of New Orleans-inspired Creole and Cajun cuisine.

Fahrenheit 555 Steakhouse

For diners who want a high-end steak dinner, this upscale restaurant, featuring prime cuts of beef cooked to perfection, is the perfect spot.

Bonsai Teppanyaki

This restaurant combines culinary excellence with live cooking artistry. Skilled chefs prepare teppanyaki dishes with flair and entertainment right at your table.

JiJi Asian Kitchen

This Asian-themed restaurant offers a variety of sushi, noodles, stir-fries, and curries.

Bars on The Carnival Jubilee

The Golden Jubilee bar, situated in the heart of the ship’s atrium, serves as the social hub, featuring live music, DJs, and an extensive beverage menu.

The Jubilee features several bars and lounges, each with its own unique atmosphere and drink menu.

From poolside bars serving refreshing cocktails to sophisticated lounges offering premium liquors and wines, there’s something for everyone.

Dr. Inks Ph.D.

Dr. Inks Ph. D. is a featured bar onboard the Carnival Jubilee

Dr. Inks Ph.D. bar is a unique and whimsical spot designed to transport you to the depths of the ocean.

The bar is decorated with sea creature-themed elements, creating an immersive experience. Think porthole windows, coral reefs, and bioluminescent lighting.

The bar is famous for its creative and visually stunning cocktails which feature color-changing elements, layered effects, and garnishes like boba pearls and seafoam, making them an experience for both your taste buds and eyes.

I tried the Ocean Bubble made of Stoli Citros vodka, Blue caracao, apple, and lime juice.

Bartender making an Ocean Bubble at Dr. Inks Ph.D.

When the drink is served, the bartender creates a bubble on top and asks you to pop it and make a wish.

Ocean Bubble at Dr.Inks Ph.D.

When you pop the bubble, a puff of steam is released.

The Golden Mermaid

The Golden Mermaid lounge

The Golden Mermaid a sophisticated bar and lounge offering a unique ambiance and exciting drinks.

Compared to other bars on the ship, the Golden Mermaid offers a more upscale and intimate atmosphere.

The bar is known for its gemstone-inspired cocktails, featuring vibrant colors and flavors.

I tried the Sapphire Sparkle made with Bacardi Limon rum, blue curacao, white cranberry juice, and aquafaba.

Sapphire Sparkle in the Golden Mermaid

The drink was refreshing and satisfying.

Other Bars on the Jubilee

Other bars on the Jubilee include The Golden Jubilee, Havana Bar, Alchemy Bar, RedFrog Pub & Brewery, RedFrog Tiki Bar, Amari, Latitudes, and The Brass Magnolia. There are also bars inside the casino and the Pig & Anchor.

Entertainment and Activities on the Carnival Jubilee

The Carnival Jubilee offers diverse entertainment experiences from Broadway-caliber productions to live music and comedy to keep cruisers engaged. There are also many fun activities to keep you occupied.

Live Music

Gwen Stefani performing “Underneath it All” on the Carnival Jubilee in Galveston, TX

I got to experience a special treat when the Jubilee’s godmother, Gwen Stefani performed in the Jubilee Theater.

Gwen Stefani performing “Hollaback Girl on the Carnival Jubilee in Galveston, TX

She excited the audience with lively versions of her hits Underneath it All, Just a Girl, Don’t Speak, and Hollaback Girl.

Carnival Kitchen

Carnival Kitchen features chef-led cooking classes

Carnival Kitchen is a unique onboard program offering passengers the chance to learn the secrets behind some of their favorite dishes through hands-on cooking classes.

Classes are small and intimate, allowing for personalized instruction and interaction with the chef.

Themes can range from mastering specific cuisines like Italian or Asian cooking to learning how to bake delicious pastries or prepare show-stopping appetizers.

Chef Emeril Lagasse in the Carnival Kitchen

You can even take a class with Emeril Lagasse where you can learn to recreate his signature dishes.

Jubilee Casino

Slot machines in the Jubilee Casino

The Jubilee Casino offers a Vegas-style gambling experience for passengers 18 years and older.

Choose from a wide variety of coinless slot machines featuring classic themes, popular movies, and progressive jackpots.

Blackjack table in the Jubilee Casino

There are also live table games such as Craps, Roulette, Blackjack, and Poker.

If you’re new to a game, take advantage of complimentary gambling lessons offered by the casino staff to learn the rules and strategies before placing your bets.

Cloud 9 Spa

Cloud 9 Spa on the Carnival Jubilee

Cloud 9 Spa is a haven of relaxation where you can rejuvenate your mind, body, and spirit throughout your cruise.

Services include massages, facials, body treatments, salon services, and acupuncture.

Fitness Center on the Carnival Jubilee

There is also a thermal suite, whirlpool, fitness center, and relaxation room.

Pools

Main pool on the Carnival Jubilee

The Carnival Jubilee has four distinct pools catering to different preferences and age groups.

Adults-only Serenity Pool on the Carnival Jubilee

The Main Pool is the central gathering spot for families and social activities while the Serenity is an adults-only retreat that offers two pools and whirlpools designed for relaxation and peacefulness.

There is also a kiddie pool that offers a safe spot for the little ones.

Final Thoughts on the Carnival Jubilee

The Carnival Jubilee is currently sailing seven-night Western Caribbean cruises from Galveston, Texas.

These cruises visit popular destinations such as Cozumel, Mexico; Mahogany Bay, Honduras; and Costa Maya, Mexico.

If you’re looking for a fun-filled and exciting cruise experience, the Carnival Jubilee is a great option.

With its six themed zones, 20 restaurants, four pools, and endless entertainment options, there’s something for everyone to enjoy on board this ship.

