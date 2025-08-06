Accessible Abundance: A Celebration of Black Creativity and Cultural Power

At The RADO Market, D.Gemm’s latest curatorial work, Accessible Abundance, delivers a powerful statement on the layered importance of access.

Featuring work from Akaimi the Artist, Joshua Scott, Nessia Creates, K. Sherrie, Dominique Yon, and D.Gemm herself, the exhibition bridges art, education, and agriculture in a way that feels both rooted and urgent.

“Something Like Frida” by Akaimi the Artist

The title says it all: abundance should be accessible. Yet for many Black Americans, structural barriers have long restricted access to quality education, creative outlets, and healthy environments. This exhibition confronts that truth while offering a vision of possibility.

“Prophecy” by Dominique Yon

One of the strongest threads in the show is the importance of education and a critique of book banning. Across the country, efforts to silence Black voices and queer narratives are growing. Removing these stories from libraries and classrooms is cultural erasure. The exhibition pushes back, affirming the right to knowledge and creative freedom. Art becomes a weapon of resistance.

“Standing on Knowledge: Access Never Denied” by K. Sherrie

The works also explore the creative brilliance of Black people through vibrant affirmations of presence and power. From collage to portraiture, the artists highlight Black contributions across disciplines—ballet, jazz, hip-hop, street art—forms that have shaped global culture.

“The Ballerina” by Joshua Scott

By centering nature and agriculture, the exhibition reminds us of our connection to the land. For Black communities, this relationship is deeply personal and often painful. From sharecropping to food deserts, access to healthy food and green spaces has been limited by design. These pieces reclaim that relationship. They offer healing and honor ancestral knowledge.

“Barescape V” by Nessia Creates

Health, both physical and mental, is another quiet force in the show. It is present in depictions of rest, nourishment, and reflection. In many Black households, conversations around wellness are still stigmatized or ignored. This exhibition insists that well-being must be prioritized and protected.

“A World of Hope” by D.Gemm

Accessible Abundance makes one thing clear: when Black communities have access, they flourish. They create, they heal, and they lead. And in doing so, they offer a vision of abundance that benefits us all.