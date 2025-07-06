Our Black Journey: A Celebration of Black Stories and Talent

I’ve known Diamond Ashmon, also known as D.Gemm, for several years, and I’ve had the privilege of attending several exhibitions she’s curated. Each time, she brings a rare combination of vision, intention, and heart to her work.

He who was created by K. Sterl

Diamond has a true gift, not just for creating art, but for finding and uplifting talent. She knows how to build spaces where Black artists can thrive, where their stories are not only seen but fully celebrated.

Wise Elder by Torrey Leger

Her latest exhibition, Our Black Journey, at the El Dorado Ballroom’s Rado Market Gallery, is a beautiful continuation of that mission. This exhibition is an exploration of our royal history, our ingenuity, and our forward vision for the future.

Buffalo Soldier by Torrey Leger

Too often, our history is presented through the lens of slavery, focusing on the horrendous actions against our people and tragic backstories. But rarely is the African-American story told from a place of esteem. Our royal beginnings—the Moors, the Egyptians, the African kings and queens—are frequently overlooked.

EONS by D.Gemm

The same goes for our contributions to science, literature, art, and innovation. Our expansive presence as inventors, writers, creators, and visionaries is too often left out of the narrative.

My Flower Garden by K. Sterl

Our Black Journey pushes back against that limited framing. It highlights various pillars of the Black journey and challenges us to reimagine our future from a foundation of pride, brilliance, and possibility.

Diamond assembled a thoughtful lineup of five artists, each offering their own lens on Black life, love, struggle, and joy.

Hail Caesar (Basquiat) by Big Business

What I’ve always admired about her curatorial approach is the way she weaves together emerging voices and established artists into a seamless conversation. She gives artists room to breathe while still guiding the audience through a story that feels intentional and alive.

Dream by Big Business

As Houston’s art scene continues to grow, it’s curators like Diamond who ensure Black artists remain represented, heard, and deeply valued. She is intentional about that work and it shows.

Heavy Tears by D.Gemm

If you ever have the opportunity to experience one of her shows, take it. You’ll leave inspired and maybe even a little more connected to the beautiful, complex journey we all share.