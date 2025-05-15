Inside Theon Design’s Latest 911

Theon Design has earned a reputation for building some of the most breathtaking custom Porsche 911s.

Based in the heart of the UK’s Motorsport Valley, this small but dedicated team takes on a handful of commissions each year, each one a deeply personal project that reflects the passion and vision of its owner.

With over 6,000 hours poured into every build, these cars are true works of automotive art, starting at $590,000 for US customers, not including the donor car, shipping, or local taxes.

Their latest creation is a perfect example of what sets Theon apart.

This particular commission started life as a 964 donor, stripped down to its bare shell before being rebuilt from the ground up.

The team reinforced the chassis with seam welding for added rigidity, then wrapped the car in an F1-grade carbon and Kevlar body, resulting in a 2,540 lbs (1,152 kg) curb weight. It’s finished in a deep Midnight Blue metallic, accented by Porsche Grand Prix White stripes, giving it a timeless look that perfectly captures the spirit of the air-cooled 911.

Under the hood, this 964 packs a 4.0-liter air-cooled flat-six, developed in close collaboration with the owner. It cranks out 405 horsepower at 7,500 rpm and 324 lb-ft of torque at 5,800 rpm, sending power to the rear wheels through a genuine 993 RS six-speed manual gearbox. This setup, paired with a Wavetrac limited-slip differential, provides the precise, engaging driving experience that Porsche purists crave.

One of the standout features of this build is Theon’s innovative switchable engine mapping system, which allows the driver to adjust the car’s personality on the fly. Whether you’re cruising through town or attacking a mountain pass, the car can transform to match your mood.

Inside, the cabin is every bit as bespoke as the rest of the car. It’s filled with hand-stitched leather, billet aluminum accents, and a high-end audio system, creating an environment that blends classic 911 charm with modern comfort.

Every detail, from the lightweight wiring harness to the perfectly aligned body panels, reflects Theon’s relentless pursuit of quality and craftsmanship.

