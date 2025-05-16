My Porsche on Tour Experience at The Shop Club Houston

Porsche has always been one of my favorite car brands. As a kid, I started collecting Hot Wheels versions of my favorite model, the 911. That collection has grown to over 100 cars, each one a small tribute to the design, precision, and speed that Porsche represents.

Over the years, I’ve had the chance to drive some incredible cars, but I’d never gotten behind the wheel of a real Porsche. So when I heard that Porsche on Tour was coming to Houston, I knew I had to be there.

Porsche ON TOUR: A Celebration of Performance and Precision

Porsche ON TOUR is an exclusive, invitation-only event that allows participants to experience Porsche’s diverse range of performance vehicles.

The event was hosted at The Shop Club Houston, an automotive social club. The venue, with its stylish design and impressive car collection, set the perfect stage for an afternoon of automotive bliss.

The Ultimate Sports Car: The Porsche 911 GT3 RS

The first thing that caught my eye as I entered was the brand-new Porsche 911 GT3 RS. This car is a masterpiece of engineering and design.

With its naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six engine, it pumps out an impressive 518 horsepower and 346 lb-ft of torque. The GT3 RS is built for the track, boasting a race-bred suspension, active aerodynamics, and a lightweight carbon fiber body.

Although I didn’t get the chance to drive the GT3 RS, just being in its presence was exhilarating.

Driving the Porsche Panamera 4S Hybrid

Fortunately, I did get behind the wheel of another Porsche: the Panamera 4S Hybrid sedan.

The Panamera 4S Hybrid is powered by a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 paired with an electric motor, delivering a combined output of 552 horsepower. It’s a formidable machine that combines eco-friendliness with unmistakable Porsche performance.

The well-appointed interior was luxurious and equipped with the latest technology.

We took a 30-minute drive through the streets of Houston, and I had the opportunity to test the Panamera in every drive mode.

E-Power: Smooth, quiet electric-only driving for city cruising.



Hybrid Auto: To optimize efficiency, the car intelligently switches between electric and gasoline power.



Sport: Increased throttle response and a sportier driving dynamic.



Sport Plus: Maximum performance with sharper throttle and transmission settings.



On a particularly open stretch of road, I shifted into Sport Plus and pushed the accelerator. The Panamera responded with a surge of power, the engine roaring to life as the car effortlessly surged forward.

That moment made the afternoon worthwhile.

A Fitting End to a Perfect Day

After the drive, Porsche treated us to a delicious lunch, allowing us to swap stories with other enthusiasts and reflect on the adrenaline rush we’d just experienced. As a parting gift, I received a leather mouse pad crafted from the same premium Napa leather used in Porsche interiors.

This event reminded me why my love for Porsche has endured all these years. Whether it’s the timeless 911 or the innovative Panamera 4S Hybrid, Porsche continues to push boundaries while staying true to the spirit of driving.

I think I’ll add another Hot Wheels car to my collection.

