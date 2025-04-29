Hennessey Targets 300 MPH with Venom F5 Evolution

Growing up, I dreamed of becoming a car designer.

I’d spend hours at the kitchen table sketching wild concept cars, flipping through pages of CARtoons magazine for inspiration. Those exaggerated hot rods and wild machines fueled my imagination and pulled me deep into car culture.

That passion stayed with me. Over the years, I’ve been lucky enough to live out parts of those childhood dreams.

I’ve had the privilege of racing fast cars such as a Ferrari, Dodge Hellcat, and McLaren on the track.

The fastest I’ve ever gone was 170 mph on a straightaway, and that was a thrilling experience. But when I heard that Hennessey Special Vehicles engineered a hypercar that could hit 300 mph, I was amazed.

Hennessey, based in the small town of Sealy (a place better known for mattresses than hypercars), just revealed their wildest machine yet, the Venom F5 Evolution, the world’s most powerful internal combustion road car.

This next generation of America’s Hypercar brings major upgrades across the board: more power, sharper handling, greater comfort, and aerodynamics fine-tuned with the help of some of the best minds in motorsports.

Venom F5 Evolution Engine

Under the hood sits a 6.6-liter twin-turbo V8 engine codenamed “Fury” that Hennessey developed with legendary engineering group Ilmor.

This powerful engine delivers 2,031 horsepower and 1,445 lb-ft of torque and can go from 0 to 200 mph in just 10.3 seconds.

And the best part? It runs on eco-friendly Shell E85 fuel.

Venom F5 Evolution Suspension

Hennessey knows speed is nothing without control. The Venom F5 Evolution features a new adaptive suspension system that lets you fine-tune the car’s behavior with a flick of the thumb.

You can shift between five different modes — Sport, Road Race, Drag, Wet, and the no-holds-barred F5 Mode — transforming it from a comfortable grand tourer to a full-on racecar, giving you the confidence to push harder, dive deeper into corners, and ride the race line like a pro.

Venom F5 Evolution Aerodynamics

Hennessey worked with Formula One aerodynamicist Dr. Mark Handford to completely rework the car’s airflow.

They redesigned the front splitter, added dive planes in front of each wheel, crafted underbody wake deflectors, and even placed louvres above the front wheel arches. All of these innovations keep the Venom F5 Evolution glued to the ground even as it rockets past 250 mph.

Venom F5 Evolution is a Dream Car (if you can afford it)

While most hypercars make you sacrifice comfort for performance, Hennessey gives you both. They developed optional “Touring” upgrades: new leather-wrapped, carbon-backed Touring seats with extra bolstering for long hauls, a quieter Touring exhaust, and even a carbon fiber cupholder.

The Venom F5 Evolution upgrade package — engine, suspension, aero — costs $285,000, and it’s available for new buyers and current F5 owners across the Coupe, Roadster, and Revolution models. Touring upgrades come at an additional cost.

