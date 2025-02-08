In your eyes, your wife is the most beautiful woman in the world.

But what if she doesn’t always see herself that way?

The pressures of daily life, unrealistic beauty standards, and self-doubt can cloud her perception of herself.

As her husband, you can remind her just how beautiful, cherished, and adored she truly is.

Here are 8 ways to make your wife feel beautiful inside and out.

Compliment Her

Don’t wait for her to ask how she looks.

Be the first to tell her.

If she has to fish for a compliment, it might feel forced or obligatory.

Catch her off guard with a “You look incredible” as she’s getting ready, or a “You have the most beautiful smile” when she’s laughing at something funny.

And don’t just stop at her looks. Tell her how much you admire her intelligence, her kindness, her strength.

Let her hear it often.

Notice the Little Things

Want to make your wife feel truly seen?

Pay attention to the little things.

When she changes her hair, wears a new dress, or tries a different shade of lipstick, notice it.

Even if you can’t quite pinpoint what’s different, say something like, “There’s something extra special about you today.”

She’ll appreciate the fact that you’re paying attention.

Flirt with Her

Remember the way you used to flirt when you first met? Bring that energy back.

Whisper something playful in her ear. Send her a flirty text out of nowhere. Leave a romantic note in her purse.

These small gestures keep the spark alive and remind her that she still excites you.

Ogle Her

Yes, stare at your wife. Let her catch you checking her out.

Eye contact can be a powerful aphrodisiac.

When she asks why you’re staring, tell her the truth: “I can’t help it. You’re just so beautiful.”

Show your wife she is the one you admire.

Show Her Some PDA

Keep the passion alive by openly showing affection anytime, anywhere.

Pull her close and kiss her when she least expects it.

Hold her hand in public.

Wrap your arms around her while she’s cooking.

Make it clear to the world (and, more importantly, to her) how much you desire her.

Listen to Her

Sometimes, the most beautiful thing you can give your wife is your undivided attention.

When she’s talking, really listen without trying to fix or solve anything.

Put down your phone, look into her eyes, and let her know she has your undivided attention.

Make her feel like she’s the most important person in the room because, to you, she is.

Show Your Appreciation

Beauty isn’t only about how she looks.

It’s also about how she feels. And sometimes, if she doesn’t feel appreciated, she won’t feel beautiful.

Let her know you see all that she does.

Tell her how amazing she is. Buy her flowers for no reason. Take over some of her daily tasks so she can have a break. These small gestures remind her that she’s valued, adored, and deeply loved.

Tell Her Every Day

Don’t just assume she knows you find her beautiful. Tell her every day.

Leave little love notes on the bathroom mirror. Send her a text in the middle of the day just to say you’re thinking about her. Call her just to hear her voice.

The more you remind her, the more she’ll start to believe it.



