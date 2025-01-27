& Juliet Review

& Juliet is a vibrant, exhilarating celebration of self-discovery, empowerment, and second chances.

The musical poses an interesting question: What if Juliet didn’t die at the end of Shakespeare’s tragedy?

Rather than succumbing to fate, she embarks on a journey to Paris, determined to break free from her parents’ expectations, the weight of her past, and, of course, the lingering memory of Romeo.

But as we all know, the past has a way of catching up.

Rachel Simone Webb, who played Juliet delivered a powerful performance.

Fierce, funny, and deeply moving, she commands the stage with a voice that blends the smooth control and range of Beyoncé.

Her raw emotion and dramatic intensity turned songs like Since U Been Gone and Stronger into anthems of independence and reinvention.

The supporting cast also shines, particularly in the storyline of May (Nick Drake) and François (Mateus Leite Cardoso).

May, a non-binary character, navigates their identity while exploring a romance with François, a well-meaning nobleman struggling with societal expectations.

Their storyline adds an important layer of conflict to the show, making it feel modern and relevant.

If anything, I wished their relationship had been given more time to develop, but their presence still brings warmth and sincerity to the production.

The backbone of & Juliet is its pop-infused soundtrack, built entirely from the catalog of Grammy-winning songwriter and producer Max Martin.

Songs originally performed by Britney Spears, Kelly Clarkson, and the Backstreet Boys are reimagined with surprising emotional depth, seamlessly enhancing character arcs and propelling the story forward.

That’s the Way It Is underscored Juliet’s struggles with love and loss, Domino pulsed with the thrill of newfound freedom, and Roar crescendoed into a triumphant finale.

What elevates & Juliet beyond a clever remix of Shakespeare’s work is its story within the story.

The musical weaves in a meta-narrative featuring William Shakespeare (Corey Mach) and his wife, Anne Hathaway (Teal Wicks).

Tired of being sidelined, Anne insists on rewriting Romeo & Juliet, giving Juliet agency and, in the process, reclaiming her own place in history.

Their dynamic is sharp, witty, and unexpectedly touching.

As an English major, I especially appreciated this glimpse into Shakespeare’s personal life, even if some elements were fictionalized.

While I had studied his works extensively, my knowledge of his personal life was largely shaped by his sonnets (which the musical addresses) and historical speculation.

& Juliet reframes him not as a distant literary giant but as someone flawed, insecure, and deeply human.

Another aspect that makes & Juliet so irresistible is its ability to engage the audience directly.

The show frequently breaks the fourth wall, with characters offering wry asides and playful commentary on Shakespeare’s original text.

Whether it’s a self-aware joke about literary purists or Juliet embracing her own pop-star moment with theatrical flair, the production thrives on its ability to poke fun at itself while still delivering a story with real heart.

Few musicals manage to be as smart, funny, and emotionally resonant as & Juliet.

Whether you’re a Shakespeare purist, a pop music devotee, or simply in search of a night of pure joy, this show is an absolute must-see.

Follow us on Instagram at @mochamanstyle and @mochamanproductions for more fun content