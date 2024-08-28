When I received an invitation to the inaugural Wheels | Watches | Whiskey event in 2023, I knew it was an opportunity I couldn’t miss.

As a passionate watch collector with over a hundred timepieces, the idea of immersing myself in an environment where luxury watches, exquisite cars, and fine whiskey converged was irresistible.

Posing in a Mclaren at Wheels | Watches | Whiskey 2023

Arriving at The Stella Hotel, I was immediately drawn to the stunning array of automotive masterpieces on display.

The lineup featured everything from sleek modern supercars to timeless classics. As a dedicated McLaren enthusiast, my eyes lit up at the sight of those sleek, aerodynamic beauties, their curves, and lines exuding an aura of pure speed even while standing still.

I first had the thrill of driving one on a track in Austin. I can still recall the adrenaline rush, the roar of the engine, and the precision handling that made every twist and turn a heart-pounding experience.

Inside the venue, the atmosphere was electric, buzzing with the shared passion of fellow enthusiasts.

As I wandered through the curated selection of luxury watches, I was captivated by the intricate craftsmanship on display. I felt like a kid in a candy store, marveling at the beauty and innovation of each model.

Despite the strong temptation to add another piece to my collection, I managed to exercise self-control.

One of the most delightful surprises of the event was meeting representatives from Chapelton Vineyards, a Black-owned winery in the heart of Texas. They invited me to wine tasting the following day which I thoroughly enjoyed.

Reflecting on this year’s Wheels | Watches | Whiskey event, I’m struck by how much it has grown in just one year.

Classic cars on display at Watches | Wheels | Whiskey

The increase in attendance and the success of the event speak volumes about the strong community support and the quality of the experience.

The weekend began with an exclusive wine-pairing dinner.

Ferrari Trento wines complemented the wonderful dishes

Campfire Restaurants’ Executive Chef Patrick Nelson curated a remarkable dining experience, perfectly paired with Ferrari Trento wines, the official wine of Formula 1.

Examples of Chef Patrick Nelson’s elegant dishes

This intimate gathering was a sophisticated prelude to the main event.

Saturday’s festivities brought together a sold-out crowd of over 350 attendees.

Car enthusiasts were in Heaven

Whiskey tastings took center stage, with brands such as Tamdhu, Brazos Valley Vodka Company, The World Whiskey Society, Maverick Distilling, and Four Roses offering a diverse and exquisite selection.

The event had a great selection of whiskeys to sample

Although I’m just a casual whiskey drinker, I’m passionate about watches. A well-crafted watch is more than just a way to tell time—it’s a statement of personal style and a reflection of one’s appreciation for the finer things in life.

With each brand showcasing its distinct style, the allure of the timepieces on display was truly captivating.

Dufrane, rooted in Austin, offered watches that seamlessly blended rugged durability with refined aesthetics.

Austin-based Dufrane creates excellent timepieces

Seaholm Watches stood out for their precision engineering and robust build, designed to endure the elements while maintaining a sophisticated appearance.

Seaholm watches have a rugged appeal

David Gardner’s Jewelers showcased their Tudor collection, where tradition met contemporary flair, presenting pieces that embodied timeless elegance and meticulous craftsmanship.

David Gardner’s Jewelers showcased their Tudor collection

But it was outside where the real magic happened for car enthusiasts.

I am a huge Mustang fan

The Stella Hotel’s backyard was transformed into a stunning showcase of automotive excellence featuring an interesting mix of supercars, classic cars, and motorcycles.

In addition to cars, there was a nice selection of motorcycles on display

Being able to admire these fine pieces of art up close was a highlight for attendees, offering a unique opportunity to appreciate the craftsmanship and design that goes into each vehicle.

Ferraris are always crowd pleasers

But beyond the luxury, the heart of the event was its commitment to giving back. This year, over $10,000 was raised for OnRamp Texas, a nonprofit dedicated to providing reliable transportation to families in need.

The event concluded with the inaugural Round Top Rally, a scenic drive led by The Gentleman Racer.

Over 20 vehicles participated, winding through the picturesque backroads of Texas to Round Top.

The rally was a celebration of driving itself—an ode to the joy of taking to the open road in a powerful machine, with the sun on your face and the sound of the engine in your ears.

The day concluded with a special lunch at Royers Round Top Cafe and a private tour of the renowned ROUND TOP FESTIVAL INSTITUTE, an International Center for Performance and Learning, offering a perfect blend of adventure and culture to cap off the weekend.

As the event continues to grow in popularity, it’s clear that Wheels | Watches | Whiskey has become a must-attend event for anyone passionate about cars, watches, and fine spirits.

The combination of luxury, style, and community spirit creates an atmosphere that is both exclusive and welcoming.

