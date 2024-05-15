Comcast RISE Offers $5,000 Grants to Small Business Owners

Comcast RISE was created to help small businesses hardest hit by COVID-19 recover and thrive.

According to the National Bureau of Economic Research, between February and April 2020, active Black-owned businesses declined by 41%, Latin-owned businesses declined by 32%, and Asian-owned businesses dropped by 25%, versus just 21% for the general population.

To date, 13,500 small businesses have been awarded over $125 million in monetary, marketing, and technology grants.

Using learnings from the first phase of the programs, Comcast reintroduced Comcast RISE in 2023 with a renewed emphasis on fostering growth among small businesses navigating the post-pandemic landscape.

This revitalized initiative underscores Comcast’s unwavering commitment to empowering a wider spectrum of small businesses.

What is Comcast Rise

Comcast RISE is part of an expanded Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitment that Comcast announced in June 2020, as well as an ongoing cross-company effort to address digital inequities.

This year, the fund will offer $5,000 grants to help businesses grow, thrive, and compete in this new economy.

Over the next 10 years, Comcast is pledging $1 billion to programs and partnerships to connect 50 million people with the skills, opportunities, and resources they need to succeed in an increasingly digital world.

Who is Eligible for Comcast RISE

To be eligible for Comcast RISE, the business owner must be 18 or older, actively involved in daily operations, and have no more than 100 employees.

The business must have operated for at least three years, generated revenue in the past year, and be independently owned (not a franchise).

The Comcast RISE Investment Fund is available to small businesses in Atlanta, GA, Houston, TX, Jacksonville, FL, Richmond, VA, and Southern Colorado

Does Comcast RISE Offer any Other Benefits?

In addition to the monetary grant, selected businesses will receive the following areas of support:

Consultation

Comcast will assess your business and tactical planning, and offer coaching, mentorship, and advice on how to grow your business.

Creative Production and Media

Turnkey production of a 30-second TV commercial, a media strategy consultation, and a 180-day media placement schedule.

Educational Resources

Educational content and resources are tailored to individual companies based on where they are in their business lifecycle.

Technology Makeover

Computer equipment and Internet, Voice, and Cybersecurity services for 12 months.

Previous Winners

Click here to see a full list of Comcast Rise previous winners. You can also watch these stories to see how other small businesses have benefitted from the Comcast RISE Investment Fund.

In 2021, I interviewed Houston-based winner, All Read Radio and learned first-hand how the fund impacts small businesses.

How Do I Apply for Comcast RISE

Applications for the Comcast RISE Investment Fund will be accepted May 1 – 31, 2024. If your business is eligible, visit https://www.ComcastRISE.com to apply.

