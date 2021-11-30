Comcast RISE Awards a Total of $1 Million to 100 Small Businesses

Disclosure: This post is sponsored by Comcast. All opinions are my own.
In a continued effort to support minority and women-owned businesses, Comcast has awarded $10,000 grants to 100 entrepreneurs in the Houston area through its Comcast RISE Investment fund.
Comcast RISE, which stands for Representation, Investment, Strength, and Empowerment, is part of Project UP, Comcast’s comprehensive initiative to advance digital equity and help provide underrepresented small business owners with access to the digital tools and funding they need to thrive.
The recipients are among nearly 6,700 entrepreneurs nationwide who have been selected through the Comcast RISE program, which provides marketing, technology, and capital support to small business owners.
The Impact of Comcast RISE
To date, the program has reached more than 6,700 small businesses of color with over $60 million in grants, marketing, and technology services.
“Since we launched Comcast RISE a year ago, we have assisted more than 200 small businesses throughout the Houston area with either marketing, technology, or monetary grants. This round of Comcast RISE grants will provide even more small business owners of color with the resources and tools they need to thrive,” said Ralph Martinez, senior vice president for Comcast’s Houston region. “We look forward to empowering their success.”
Mocha Man Style interviewed previous winners, Deniz Lopez and Andrew Evans owners of All Real Radio. Watch to video to see how the Comcast RISE grant impacted their business.
Comcast RISE Investment Fund Recipients
Thousands of business owners applied for the Comcast RISE $10,000 grants. Of those, 100 entrepreneurs in various industries were selected.
Below you will find the full list of the Houston-based winners.
Automotive
- Full Kolors
- Griselda Sanchez
- Saladin Investments LLC
Business Services
- Chief Gigs
- Emergent Business Solutions LLC
- Epic Collaborative Advisors
- iBrandMedia LLC
- J Archer Insurance Group LLC
- Northwest Tax Services LLC
- Pilotear LLC
- R M CARROLL ENTERPRISE LLC
- Rubio and Son Group LLC
- SANCO EXPRESS TRANSPORTATION LLC
- Stellar Ledgers LLC
- The Bryant Heritage LLC
- The Business of Charity LLC
- Zeal 365 LLC
Consumer Services
- Certified Comfort AC and Heating Services LLC
- Dwanda Home HealthCare
- Eshallence HD Inc
- Farzan Ventures LLC
- HOLLYBELLE GLAM LOUNGE LLC
- Houston Joe Hardwood Floors
- LaSajania Wilkins
- Nafretiris Box
- OACARGOINC
Education
- Clarke Owo Ventures
- Education Consulting Services
- groove music school llc
- PFBR LEARNING ACADEMY INC
Entertainment
- Balloon Decor
- Entertainment Connect LLC
- Kolor My Kanvas
- Purple Diva Productions LLC
- Songstress Group LLC
Financial
- IWE USA Services LLC
- The Aminta Group LLC
- The Mayanah Group LLC
Healthcare, Fitness, Wellness
- American Primary Home Care LLC
- Beauty By Belem
- Donnie Evans MD PA
- Drs Pahlavan and Nguyen PA
- Emerald Total Care LLC
- Estilo Salon and Spa LLC
- F4L FIT4LYFE GYM
- Fit Just4U Personal Training and Wellness Center LLC
- Heaven on Earth LLC
- Houston Therapy Specialists LLC
- Inner Me LLC
- Intensity fitness
- KarisMed Medical Group
- Kristins Perfect Pout LLC
- Nurses at Heart Healthcare Staffing LLC
- PRN CARE and SERVICES
- Sugar Land Family Dentistry
- The Genie In A Bottle LLC
- White Orchid Hospice LLC
Media, Publishing, and Advertisement
- Centro PC Tecnologias LLC
- Common Cents Content
- CReed Global Enterprises LLC
- DigiClicks LLC
- Forward Times Publishing Company Inc
- Graphic Stylus LLC
- Houston Defender Newspaper Inc
- id Screen Print LLC
- J Griffith Public Relations
- Korean Journal Houston Inc
- Minority Print Media LLC
- Richmond Printing LLC
Real Estate
- A and K Real Estate Services
- CKQ Management LLC
- Driftr Travels LLC
- Variety LLC
Restaurant
- Freshco Enterprises Inc
- MAJC Inc
- Sahaja Investment LLC
- Stacked Pickle Texas LLC
Retail
- African Waistbeads by Ethea LLC
- Aurum Legacy Group Inc
- Av Consortium LLC
- LEK
- Oh My Jane boutique LLC
- PM3 Enterprises LLC
- Simran Holdings
- The House of Chargois LLC
- The Jewelry Instructor Inc
- The Malkan Group LLC
- Valentino Virgin Hair
- Vkomplete
Other
- Environeer LLC
- Event Planners of Houston Inc
- GENUINE THINGS JEWELRY INC
- Humessence LLC
- Kevo Arts
- LY Electronics USA Inc
- Makro Supply LLC
- Martin Construction Management and Designs
- Moonflower Farms 1 LLC
- The Tyson Insurance Agency
- Top Comfort Enterprize
The Future of Comcast RISE
To further build on the program’s success and provide support to even more small businesses, Comcast will expand eligibility, enabling all women-owned small businesses nationwide to apply.
This expansion recognizes and seeks to help address the persistent inequities women continue to face in accessing the resources and funding that are critical to success.
“As we continue to rebuild and emerge from the effects of the pandemic, small businesses will continue to be the backbone of our economy – and we must take every opportunity to help them thrive,” said Dave Watson, President and CEO, Comcast Cable. “Looking forward, this expansion will enable Comcast RISE to further empower and strengthen even more small businesses that are the heart of our local communities across the country.”
In the year since its inception, Comcast RISE has awarded more than $11 million in grants and $50 million in in-kind support for marketing and technology services, impacting more than 6,700 entrepreneurs of color in 432 cities across 34 states.
By the end of 2022, 13,000 businesses across the country are expected to benefit from the Comcast RISE initiative, either through the grant program or from the resources provided through Effectv and Comcast Business.
The program will continue to be open to racially and ethnically diverse small business owners and the expanded Comcast RISE eligibility to all women-owned businesses will be effective on January 16, 2022.
More information and the applications to apply for either the grant program or marketing and technology services are available at www.ComcastRISE.com.
