Comcast RISE Awards a Total of $1 Million to 100 Small Businesses

Sharing is caring!

0 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

Disclosure: This post is sponsored by Comcast. All opinions are my own.

In a continued effort to support minority and women-owned businesses, Comcast has awarded $10,000 grants to 100 entrepreneurs in the Houston area through its Comcast RISE Investment fund.

Comcast RISE, which stands for Representation, Investment, Strength, and Empowerment, is part of Project UP, Comcast’s comprehensive initiative to advance digital equity and help provide underrepresented small business owners with access to the digital tools and funding they need to thrive.

The recipients are among nearly 6,700 entrepreneurs nationwide who have been selected through the Comcast RISE program, which provides marketing, technology, and capital support to small business owners.

The Impact of Comcast RISE

To date, the program has reached more than 6,700 small businesses of color with over $60 million in grants, marketing, and technology services.

“Since we launched Comcast RISE a year ago, we have assisted more than 200 small businesses throughout the Houston area with either marketing, technology, or monetary grants. This round of Comcast RISE grants will provide even more small business owners of color with the resources and tools they need to thrive,” said Ralph Martinez, senior vice president for Comcast’s Houston region. “We look forward to empowering their success.”

Mocha Man Style interviewed previous winners, Deniz Lopez and Andrew Evans owners of All Real Radio. Watch to video to see how the Comcast RISE grant impacted their business.

Comcast RISE Investment Fund Recipients

Thousands of business owners applied for the Comcast RISE $10,000 grants. Of those, 100 entrepreneurs in various industries were selected.

Below you will find the full list of the Houston-based winners.

Automotive

Full Kolors

Griselda Sanchez

Saladin Investments LLC

Business Services

Chief Gigs

Emergent Business Solutions LLC

Epic Collaborative Advisors

iBrandMedia LLC

J Archer Insurance Group LLC

Northwest Tax Services LLC

Pilotear LLC

R M CARROLL ENTERPRISE LLC

Rubio and Son Group LLC

SANCO EXPRESS TRANSPORTATION LLC

Stellar Ledgers LLC

The Bryant Heritage LLC

The Business of Charity LLC

Zeal 365 LLC

Consumer Services

Certified Comfort AC and Heating Services LLC

Dwanda Home HealthCare

Eshallence HD Inc

Farzan Ventures LLC

HOLLYBELLE GLAM LOUNGE LLC

Houston Joe Hardwood Floors

LaSajania Wilkins

Nafretiris Box

OACARGOINC

Education

Clarke Owo Ventures

Education Consulting Services

groove music school llc

PFBR LEARNING ACADEMY INC

Entertainment

Balloon Decor

Entertainment Connect LLC

Kolor My Kanvas

Purple Diva Productions LLC

Songstress Group LLC

Financial

IWE USA Services LLC

The Aminta Group LLC

The Mayanah Group LLC

Healthcare, Fitness, Wellness

American Primary Home Care LLC

Beauty By Belem

Donnie Evans MD PA

Drs Pahlavan and Nguyen PA

Emerald Total Care LLC

Estilo Salon and Spa LLC

F4L FIT4LYFE GYM

Fit Just4U Personal Training and Wellness Center LLC

Heaven on Earth LLC

Houston Therapy Specialists LLC

Inner Me LLC

Intensity fitness

KarisMed Medical Group

Kristins Perfect Pout LLC

Nurses at Heart Healthcare Staffing LLC

PRN CARE and SERVICES

Sugar Land Family Dentistry

The Genie In A Bottle LLC

White Orchid Hospice LLC

Media, Publishing, and Advertisement

Centro PC Tecnologias LLC

Common Cents Content

CReed Global Enterprises LLC

DigiClicks LLC

Forward Times Publishing Company Inc

Graphic Stylus LLC

Houston Defender Newspaper Inc

id Screen Print LLC

J Griffith Public Relations

Korean Journal Houston Inc

Minority Print Media LLC

Richmond Printing LLC

Real Estate

A and K Real Estate Services

CKQ Management LLC

Driftr Travels LLC

Variety LLC

Restaurant

Freshco Enterprises Inc

MAJC Inc

Sahaja Investment LLC

Stacked Pickle Texas LLC

Retail

African Waistbeads by Ethea LLC

Aurum Legacy Group Inc

Av Consortium LLC

LEK

Oh My Jane boutique LLC

PM3 Enterprises LLC

Simran Holdings

The House of Chargois LLC

The Jewelry Instructor Inc

The Malkan Group LLC

Valentino Virgin Hair

Vkomplete

Other

Environeer LLC

Event Planners of Houston Inc

GENUINE THINGS JEWELRY INC

Humessence LLC

Kevo Arts

LY Electronics USA Inc

Makro Supply LLC

Martin Construction Management and Designs

Moonflower Farms 1 LLC

The Tyson Insurance Agency

Top Comfort Enterprize

The Future of Comcast RISE

To further build on the program’s success and provide support to even more small businesses, Comcast will expand eligibility, enabling all women-owned small businesses nationwide to apply.

This expansion recognizes and seeks to help address the persistent inequities women continue to face in accessing the resources and funding that are critical to success.

“As we continue to rebuild and emerge from the effects of the pandemic, small businesses will continue to be the backbone of our economy – and we must take every opportunity to help them thrive,” said Dave Watson, President and CEO, Comcast Cable. “Looking forward, this expansion will enable Comcast RISE to further empower and strengthen even more small businesses that are the heart of our local communities across the country.”

In the year since its inception, Comcast RISE has awarded more than $11 million in grants and $50 million in in-kind support for marketing and technology services, impacting more than 6,700 entrepreneurs of color in 432 cities across 34 states.

By the end of 2022, 13,000 businesses across the country are expected to benefit from the Comcast RISE initiative, either through the grant program or from the resources provided through Effectv and Comcast Business.

The program will continue to be open to racially and ethnically diverse small business owners and the expanded Comcast RISE eligibility to all women-owned businesses will be effective on January 16, 2022.

More information and the applications to apply for either the grant program or marketing and technology services are available at www.ComcastRISE.com.

Tweet us @mochamanstyle or leave a comment on our Facebook Page to share your thoughts on this article. Follow us on Instagram @mochamanstyle