9 Reasons Why You Should Attend the 2nd Annual Mocha Man Style Men’s Health Fair & Expo

Sharing is caring!

1 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

To celebrate Men’s Health Month, we will host the 2nd Annual Mocha Man Style Men’s Health Fair & Expo.

Because men are reluctant to go to the doctor and get check-ups, they are dying at early ages from preventable and treatable diseases at high rates.

In response to this problem, Mocha Man Style has partnered with amazing healthcare professionals to address access to healthcare and create strategies to improve overall health, wellness, and health literacy.

The FREE 2nd Annual Mocha Man Style Men’s Health Fair & Expo takes place on June 10, 2023, at The Gite Gallery.

Here are 9 reasons why you should attend this incredibly important event:

Access to Healthcare

Gold Sponsor Kelsey-Seybold Clinic will be on-site to provide health screenings such as glucose, blood pressure, BMI, and skin scope.

If you need to make an appointment or find a primary physician, Kelsey-Seybold Clinic can help.

Health Literacy and Information

You will receive up-to-date healthcare information from our sponsors and vendors including Gold Sponsor Zuhri Care, Silver Sponsor iPharma Pharmacy, Bronze Sponsor Kale Functional Medicine, Houston Health Department Office of Chronic Disease, Health Education and Wellness, and MD Anderson Cancer Center.

Free Chair Massages

Release the stress in your life with a free chair massage from therapist and personal trainer, Rickey Getwood Jr.

Health Advocacy

We have partnered with health advocacy agencies to inform the public about serious diseases affecting our community. These include Bronze Sponsor The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Movember, Allies in Hope (formerly AIDS Foundation Houston), Tex US Too (Prostate Cancer), Movember, and Lupus Foundation.

Music & Art

Music and art have healing powers. While at the event, you can enjoy the magnificent collection of original African art at The Gite Gallery (Gold Sponsor).

DJ Alkemy will also be onsite to play an eclectic musical set.

Complimentary Food & Bottled Water

There will be a selection of healthy foods to snack on and complimentary bottled water provided by The Afrikan Center of Well Being, Inc.

360 Photo Booth

No event is complete without a 360 Photo Booth. Grab your friends and family and create some fun memories.

Register to Vote

In addition to the health fair, we will have a voter registration drive. Make your voice heard!

Giveaways

We will raffle off several items such as gift cards, men’s grooming products from Bevel, a gift basket from Planet Fitness, and other items.

2nd Mocha Man Style Annual Men’s Health Fair & Expo Details

Date: June 10, 2203

Time: 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Location: The Gite Gallery, 2024 Alabama St., Houston, TX 77004

Sponsors:

Gold Sponsors

Silver Sponsors

B﻿ronze Sponsors

F﻿ounding Sponsors

How to Register: Click here to sign up to attend

Follow Mocha Man Style on our Social Channels