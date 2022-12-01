Dick’s Sporting Goods Has the Styles Men Love

Sharing is caring!

Dick’s Sporting Goods has been my go-to place for sporting equipment and gear.

I have purchased free weights, a bicycle, a basketball and goal, and MMA gear (I was training to be a fighter, but an injury derailed that plan). Not to mention all of the youth sports equipment I’ve bought for my kids over the years.

However, I never thought that Dick’s would be a place where I could find fashionable clothing that matched my personal style.

Of course, I knew about their wide selection of popular athletic brands such as Nike, adidas, and Under Armour, but I’ve now become a fan of their VRST Brand, and so should you.

Dick’s also has some of the most coveted sneakers that you can find on their Sneaker Release Calendar.

Dick’s VRST Brand of Men’s Clothing

VRST is Dick’s Sporting Goods private men’s athletic apparel brand built for modern, active men.

The clothing and accessories, which seamlessly blend performance and style, are designed with premium fabrics that flex and fit perfectly.

Additional functionality includes hidden pockets, towel loops, zoned ventilation, reflectivity, plus advanced technologies, like moisture-wicking and odor control.

Some of my favorite VRST pieces are the Limitless 5 Pocket Slim Fit Pants, Pique Performance Polo, and the duffle bag.

VRST Limitless 5-Pocket Pants

I like clothing that is versatile and allows me to dress it up or down. These VRST Limitless 5 Pocket Slim Fit Pants fit the bill.

They are fitted through the hip and thigh and finished with a tapered design below the knee. The moisture-wicking technology and 2-way stretch construction keep me comfortable all day as I transition from work to grabbing drinks with friends.

These pants are available in a variety of colors to fit your style.

VRST Pique Polo

Performance meets style with the VRST Pique Polo. It is a perfect companion to my VRST pants.

The 4-way stretch construction offers a comfortable fit, while moisture-wicking and UV protection technologies keep me dry and safe while in the sun.

It is also available in a variety of colors.

VRST Duffle Bag

I travel a lot and I need luggage that is durable and portable.

The VRST duffle bag is exactly what I need.

Made with luxe vegan material, this bag has a spacious inner pocket, a convenient front pocket for stashing small valuables, and an adjustable/removable crossbody strap.

It also doubles as a gym bag.

How to Shop for VRST

If you’re interested in learning more about VRST or purchasing items for yourself or your loved one, you can visit dicksportinggoods.com or the standalone site vrst.com.

If you prefer to shop in-store, Dick’s Sporting Goods has a special VRST section stocked with the latest styles.

Dick’s Has the Latest Drops for Sneakerheads

I love sneakers.

I still remember my first pair of adidas Shell Toe sneakers which were made popular by the legendary hip-hop group Run-DMC. Their song “My Adidas” had me and other teenagers lining up to get a pair of these shoes.

My Adidas and me close as can be

We make a mean team, my Adidas and me

We get around together, we down forever

And we won’t be mad when caught in bad weather

My Adidas – Run -DMC

While Run-DMC liked to wear theirs with no shoelaces, I preferred to wear mine with different colored fat shoelaces.

Today, I still lean toward classic sneakers and Dick’s has a great selection in-store and online.

Dick’s Sneaker Release Calendar

I must admit, getting the latest sneakers can be difficult. Although there are many sites and apps available to purchase sneakers, the hottest styles or often snagged by bots and resellers.

Dick’s Sporting Goods Sneaker Release Calendar helps you plan your sneaker purchases and gives you a better chance of actually getting the shoes you want.

The calendar tells you the date and time when the sneakers will drop and lets you set a reminder on your personal Apple, Google, or Yahoo calendar.

On launch day, log into your Dick’s Sporting Goods account and claim your fresh pair of sneakers.

If you prefer to try your luck in-store, you must follow these steps:

Visit dicksportinggoods.com to find the shoe you want and the release date. Locate the Dick’s Sporting Goods store closest to you that will have the shoe in stock. Visit the store before the launch date and provide your name, photo ID, email, and desired size. A Dick’s Sporting Goods Teammate will confirm whether your desired shoe size is available and provide you with a wristband to reserve your shoes. A limited quantity of wristbands are available and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Limit one wristband per person. On launch day, bring your photo ID and wristband to the store to make your purchase.

I managed to score a pair of Lebron XXs by shopping in-store.

Dick’s Sporting Goods Sneaker Lifestyle Shop

If you’re more of a laid-back sneaker fan and don’t need the latest sneakers as soon as they drop, then you should visit Dick’s Sporting Goods’ Sneaker Lifestyle Shop.

There you will find stylish sneakers that complement your lifestyle.



The Classics

The Classics section of the Sneaker Lifestyle site features timeless designs that are always on trend.

Some of the classic favorites include Nike Air Force 1, adidas Ultraboosts, adidas Stan Smiths, Nike Air Max, Vans Classic Slip-Ons, Reebok Classics, and many more.

Bold Statements

The Bold Statements section of the Sneaker Lifestyle Site features striking sneakers that will make you stand out in a crowd.

I like the New Balance Men’s 327 sneakers because of the bold colors and contemporary design. These aren’t your Dad’s New Balance.

Casual Trends

The Casual Trends section of the Sneaker Lifestyle SIte features comfortable options that remain in style.

You can score a new pair of Timberland boots that feel good on your feet and give your outfit a touch of street flair.

Jordan Shop

The Jordan Shop section of the Sneaker Lifestyle Site features iconic Jordan sneakers that have stood the test of time.

If you need some outfit inspiration, you can also visit the Sneaker Style Guide.

Dick’s Has the Althlesiure Wear Men Love

As I mentioned earlier, Dick’s Sporting Goods has a wide selection of on-trend clothing and accessories from popular brands such as Nike, adidas, North Face, and Under Armour.

In addition, Dick’s Sporting Goods has another private label brand, DSG.

At a more entry-level price point, products from DSG are accessible and inclusive for everyone (including sizing) while providing high-quality and stylish looks.

How to Make the Most Out of Your Dick’s Sporting Goods Shopping Experience

Dick’s Sporting Goods offers many ways to make the most of your shopping experience.

Online & In-Store Shopping

Dick’s Sporting Goods gives you the option to purchase thousands of products online and pick up your order in-store, with most orders being ready in just one hour.

Customers from 47 states and Washington D.C. can take advantage of same-day delivery from more than 700 Dick’s Sporting Goods stores by using Instacart or DoorDash.

The Dick’s Sporting Goods App & Text Alerts

There are two ways to get the best products and latest launches delivered to your phone.

Download the Dick’s Sporting Goods free mobile app on Apple or Android or visit dicks.com/text to learn more about the text alerts program.

Weekly Deals

Check out dicks.com/this-weeks-deals for the most up-to-date information on current deals and coupons.

Best Price Guarantee

You can get the products you want at unbeatable prices with DICK’S Best Price Guarantee.

If you find a lower advertised price, Dick’s Sporting Goods will match it.

To get the price match, you must present a competitor’s sales ad to a sales associate, who will review the ad and if qualified, will execute a price match at the register. It’s that easy!

Dick’s Scorecard

You can earn one point for every $1 spent on qualified purchases. You will receive a $10 reward for every 300 points earned.

If you spend $500 or more in one calendar year at Dick’s Sporting Goods, you will achieve Gold status.

As a ScoreCard Gold member, you will have access to member-only perks and be eligible for additional ways to earn ScoreCard points that can be turned into Rewards throughout the year.

Dick’s Sporting Goods has also entered an exclusive partnership with Nike to link the two retailer’s loyalty programs, giving Scorecard members exclusive access to new Nike products, footwear drops, and more.

You can also link your activity tracker through the DICK’S app and earn 3 points every time you close your daily activity rings.

Flexible Payment Options

Dick’s Sporting Goods has flexible payment options including Affirm, Afterpay, and the ScoreRewards credit card.

The ScoreRewards credit card issued by Synchrony offers the flexibility to earn Rewards faster with 2x Points on qualifying in-store and online purchases at DICK’S Sporting Goods and Golf Galaxy locations or customers can choose 12 months Special Financing on qualifying in-store purchases of $399 or more.

Final Thoughts on Dick’s Sporting Goods

Whether you’re looking for top athletic apparel and accessories from Nike, adidas, or VRST, or you need sports equipment such as gold balls, Peleton Bikes, or yoga mats, Dick’s Sporting Goods has you covered.

