Men’s Health Expo & Blood Drive – Event Photos

I have been an advocate for men’s health for many years. I’ve written dozens of men’s health articles on Mocha Man Style, spoken on panels regarding men’s health, and shared information with my friends, family, and colleagues.

My experience with stroke was the driving factor that motivated me to do all I can to spread awareness about the health issues men face.

That’s why I decided to hold the First Annual Mocha Man Style Men’s Health Expo & Blood Drive.

The event, held at The Gite Gallery, was designed to encourage men to take better care of themselves, learn more about their mental and physical health, and remind them to schedule regular doctor’s visits. It was open to all men and the women who love them.

There were health screenings, information from mental and physical health professionals, food and beverages, chair massages, electric bike demos, music, and art.

Mocha Man Style Men’s Health Expo & Blood Drive at The Gite Gallery

Top Men’s Health Risks

On average men die five years earlier than women.

Research shows men go to the doctor less often than women and are more likely to have a serious condition when they do go.

Out of the 15 leading causes of death, men lead women in almost all of them.

Below you will find the top health threats that men should be aware of.

Cardiovascular Disease & Stroke

Cancer (Prostate, Colorectal, Lung, Testicular)

Depression & Suicide

Diabetes

Kidney Disease

Pulmonary Disease

Influenza and Pneumonia

Alzheimer’s Disease

The good news is that most of them are often preventable and treatable if discovered early.

Checking out one of the Pegego Electric Bikes

The Men’s Health Expo & Blood Drive was the culmination of all of my efforts to encourage men to live healthier lives.

I was pleased that so many men attended the event, but I was even more pleased that several of the attendees donated blood and scheduled doctor appointments with one of the event’s sponsors, River Oaks Hospital & Clinics.

Men’s Health Expo & Blood Drive Event Photos

Below you will find a few photos from the event. You can also visit the Mocha Man Style Facebook page to see the full set of photos (all photos by Amir Pink from Vicky Pink Photography).

Reincke Vein Center

Reincke Vein Center was the Presenting Sponsor of the Men’s Health Expo & Blood Drive.

Dr. Tonie Reincke offers varicose vein treatments and other vein procedures that are minimally invasive and non-surgical so you can get back on your feet in no time.

Frederick J. Goodall and Dr. Tonie Reincke

Dr. Tonie Reincke and Bridgett Holden, Principal Owner at SHE Bridges PR

Lula Goodall, Owner of Zuhri Care, and Dr. Tonie Reincke

River Oaks Hospital & Clinics

River Oaks Hospital & Clinics offers high-quality healthcare and an unsurpassed patient experience.

They are equipped with a 24-hour emergency room, state-of-the-art diagnostics, surgical suites, multi-specialty clinics, and private patient rooms.

River Oaks Hospital & Clinics team

Lula Goodall and Byron Jubert

Tex Us Too

Tex US TOO is a nonprofit organization with a mission to help men diagnosed with prostate cancer lead healthy and productive lives by offering unbiased information, peer counseling, fellowship, and emotional support.

Paul Christy, Frederick J. Goodall, and Mike Sterling

Mike Sterling and Paul Christy

Zuhri Care

Zuhri Care, owned by Lula Goodall, provides exceptional home care for seniors.

They create personalized care plans that focus on seniors’ physical, emotional, and social well-being to help them remain independent, comfortable, and dignified in their own homes.

Lula Goodall, Owner of Zuhri Care

Lula Goodall and Frederick J. Goodall

Marcus Davis and Lula Goodall

Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center

Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center is one of the largest community blood centers in the United States.

To meet the community’s needs, they need about 1,000 donations a day.

Those units of blood are used in surgeries, cancer treatments, and various medical procedures.

Blood donation coach

Dr. Regenia Hicks

Mike and Dr. Regenia Hicks

The Gite Gallery

The Gite Gallery, owned by Lloyd Gite, specializes in fine art by African artists.

It has been described as one of the most elegant galleries in the United States and was voted Best Art Gallery by the Houston Press.

The Gite Gallery

Lloyd Gite, owner of The Gite Gallery

Ken Davis, Lloyd Gite, and Frederick J. Goodall

Lloyd Gite and Chase Estevez, owner of Estevez Clothing Co.

Art at The Gite Gallery

Lloyd Gite and Alex G., owner of Epikyur

Rickey Getwood Jr. Mobile Massage

Rickey Getwood Jr. is a personal trainer and mobile massage therapist.

Rickey Getwood Jr. and Frederick J. Goodall

Other Men’s Health Expo & Blood Drive Attendees

Dr. Carla Jones and Frederick J. Goodall

Raul Orlando Edwards, owner of Strictly Street Salsa

Trena Acker, operations manager at The Gite Gallery, and Frederick J. Goodall

Montrose Cunningham and Ant Boogie

Frederick J. Goodall and Chaun Vaughn

DJ Alkemy

Chase Estevez and Alex G.

Anh Nguyen and Frederick J. Goodall

Owners of Throde Off Clothing

Ken and Ida Davis

Stephanie Aycock, Chief Fun Officer at Pedego Electric Bikes, Officer John Richardson

Dr. Carla Jones

Derrick and Chaun Vaughn

Final Thoughts About the Men’s Health Expo & Blood Drive

I hope this event motivated men to live healthier lives and practice self-care.

A special thank you goes to Dr. Tracy Petry at Texan Dental, P.A. I appreciate your sponsorship and support.

I’d also like to thank Mellonie Baldwin at Achor Counseling for sharing information on mental health.

