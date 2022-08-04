Sharing is caring!

Men change the oil in their car every 3,000 miles, but when it comes to their own health, they are reluctant to get a check-up.

We aim to change that!

Mocha Man Style and Tex US Too are inviting all men and the people who love them to attend our Men’s Health Expo and Blood Drive Presented by Reincke Vein Center.

The event will be held at The Gite Gallery (2024 Alabama St., Houston, TX 77004) on Thursday, August 25th from 5 pm – 9 pm.

Men’s Health Expo

Bring your brother, father, husband, grandfather, uncles, and friends to an event that could change their lives and help improve the lives of others.

There will be health screenings, health information from health care providers, complimentary food and beverages, and music by DJ Alkemy.

We will also raffle several items such as gift cards, men’s grooming products, original art, jewelry, and other items.

While there, you can also enjoy the beautiful African art at The Gite Gallery.

Blood Drive

The Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center will be onsite for a blood drive. They are taking appointments from 4 pm to 7 pm.

Your blood donation can help African-Americans suffering from diseases such as sickle cell anemia, cancer, and heart disease.

Blood types O and B, the blood types of about 70 percent of African-Americans, are the most in demand.

You can click here to schedule your appointment in advance. If you don’t pre-book your appointment there will be slots available during the event.

Everyone who donates blood in August will receive a coupon for a free pint of Blue Bell Ice Cream as a thank you.

You will also receive an extra raffle ticket for the prize drawings.

Don’t miss your opportunity to do your part to improve men’s health. RSVP today!

Sponsorship opportunities are still available. Click the link for information on Sponsorship Packages.

Reinke Vein Center

Tex Us Too

The Gite Gallery

River Oaks Hospital & Clinics

Zuhri Services LLC

Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center

