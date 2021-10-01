Comcast RISE Offers $10,000 Grants to Small Business Owners

Sharing is caring!

It’s no secret that the pandemic has disproportionately impacted POC small business communities.

According to the National Bureau of Economic Research, between February and April 2020, the number of active Black-owned businesses declined by 41%, Latinx-owned businesses declined by 32%, and Asian-owned businesses dropped by 25%, versus just 21% for the general population.

Comcast is working to address these inequities through the Comcast Rise Investment Fund.

What is Comcast RISE

Comcast RISE is part of an expanded Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitment that Comcast announced in June 2020, as well as an ongoing cross-company effort to address digital inequities.

The Comcast RISE Investment Fund was created to invest in the success of small businesses owned by people of color.

This year, the $6 million fund will offer $10,000 grants to help businesses grow, thrive, and compete in this new economy.

Over the next 10 years, Comcast is pledging $1 billion to programs and partnerships that will connect an estimated 50 million people with the skills, opportunities, and resources they need to succeed in an increasingly digital world.

Who is Eligible for Comcast RISE

The Comcast RISE Investment Fund is available to small businesses located in Houston, Miami, Oakland, Seattle, TwinCities, and Washington, D.C.

Eligibility Requirements

Established business operations for 3 or more years

25 or fewer full-time and part-time employees

At least 51% owned and operated by racially or ethnically diverse individual; including owners of Hispanic, Black, Indigenous, Asian or mixed background and people of color, among others

How Do I Apply for Comcast RISE?

Applications for the Comcast RISE Investment Fund will be accepted October 1-14, 2021. If your business is eligible, visit https://www.ComcastRISE.com to apply.

Does Comcast RISE Offer any Other Benefits?

In addition to the monetary grant, selected businesses could receive one or more of the following areas of support.

Consulting

Advertising and marketing consultations with local Effectv marketing, research, and creative teams to gain insights on how to grow your business.

Media

A linear TV media schedule, over a 90-day period.

Creative Production

Turnkey production of a 30-second TV commercial, plus a media strategy consultation and 90-day media placement schedule.

Technology Makeover

Computer equipment and Internet, Voice and Cybersecurity services for 12 months. (Taxes and other fees may still apply for tech makeover services.)

Watch these stories to see how other small businesses have benefitted from the Comcast RISE Investment Fund.

