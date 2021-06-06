6 Easy Skin Care Tips for Men

Sharing is caring!

Taking care of your skin is an essential part of being healthy.

Unfortunately, many men’s skin care regimens extend no further than a bar of soap, body wash, and some aftershave.

Men need to pay closer attention to their skin. It’s the largest organ in the body and should not be neglected.

To help you keep your skin healthy and hydrated, here are six easy skin care tips for men.

Skin Care Tips for Men: Use Sunscreen Daily

It doesn’t matter how much time you spend outdoors, sunscreen is essential to defend against the sun’s UV rays.

Consider at least a 30 plus SPF cream and an oil-free facial sunscreen for the face. We recommend Kiehl’s Super Multi-Corrective Cream SPF 30. Defends skin with SPF 30 broad-spectrum UV protection to help prevent the early signs of aging caused by the sun.

For daily, full-body use, look for sunscreen products that are all-natural, fast absorbent with Minimal white cast. We recommend Thrive Natural Body Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50. It is cruelty-free, PABA-free, GMO-free, paraben-free, with no synthetic colors, fragrances, or ingredients.

Skin Care Tips for Men: Use Olive Oil Soaps and/or Body Washes

Natural is always best when it comes to shower products because they provide help to revitalize your skin.

We recommend Opa’s Pure Olive Soap. Olive oil is a moisturizing ingredient with Oleic Acid, a monounsaturated fat that has beneficial properties. It is a great soap for your anti-aging regimen. Olive oil protects and shields skin so it doesn’t become wrinkled and has the ability to heal your skin.

You can also look for products containing, Aloe Vera, Vitamin C, and Lemon Extract to help further revitalize skin.

Skin Care Tips for Men: Wash Your Face Nightly

Men should have a regular cleansing routine before bed because their skin is exposed daily to allergens, dust, and dirt.

Washing with a good mineral facial wash, which contains ingredients such as Dead Sea salts, pure marine algae, and organic herbal extracts can help to remove all of the dirt and debris that collect on the surface of your skin.

We recommend DEAD SEA Salt Mud Soap. Its rich mineral content accelerates natural exfoliation and restores the skin’s pH balance.

Skin Care Tips for Men: Moisturize Your Skin

After washing your face, always apply moisturizer to help keep your skin hydrated.

Look for one that contains aloe because it keeps your skin looking healthy and is known for helping with dryness, but doesn’t leave your skin feeling greasy.

We recommend Brickell Daily Essential Face Moisturizer for Men. This light, fast-absorbing oil-free facial moisturizer for men hydrates, nourishes, renews, and protects your face without clogging pores.

You just need to apply a small amount right before bed.

Skin Care Tips for Men: Keep Your Eyes Refreshed with Eye Cream

The skin around your eyes is much thinner and more sensitive than the rest of your skin and requires unique attention.

Look for eye creams that contain ingredients such as coconut oil and hyaluronic serum to help reduce puffiness, fine lines, and wrinkles around your eyes.

We recommend Lumin Dark Circle Defense for Men. It helps brighten dark circles overnight, depuff unsightly bags, and diminish the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Skin Care Tips for Men: Consider Using a Retinol Cream

Retinol (Vitamin A) should be considered as a booster to your regular moisturizer.

It is known for its antioxidant properties, and if you choose one with Argan Oil, you get the added benefit of essential fatty acids that further hydrate your skin and keep it feeling smooth.

We recommend Skincare Cosmetics Men’s Retinol Anti-Wrinkle Facial Serum. When you use this product, you will see more elasticity and tone as your face and neck are rejuvenated and revitalized.

Skin Care Tips for Men: Final Thoughts

These skin care tips will keep you looking fresh, youthful, and healthy year-round. Find a regimen that works for you and stick with you. Your skin will thank you.

