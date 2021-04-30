Sharing is caring!

Cinco de Mayo is a holiday that calls for celebrating and entertaining.

According to History.com, “Cinco de Mayo is widely interpreted as a celebration of Mexican culture and heritage” and revelers in the United States “mark the occasion with parades, parties, mariachi music, Mexican folk dancing, and traditional foods.”

If you’re among the millions celebrating this year, but need some inspiration for a crowd-pleasing cocktail with true Mexican flare, you’re in luck.

This Avocado and Dulce de Leche Martini is smooth and creamy with a touch of sweetness.

With only 6 ingredients, it is fast and easy to make.

Avocado and Dulce de Leche Martini Recipe

Ingredients

2 ounces vodka

1/2 ounce dry vermouth

1/2 ripe avocado from Mexico, meat scooped out

2 tablespoons dulce de leche or cajeta

2 tablespoons sweetened condensed milk

1/4 cup milk

To Prepare:

Pour all of the ingredients into a blender and puree until smooth. Pour into a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake it and strain it into a chilled martini glass.

This is the perfect cocktail to serve at your Cinco de Mayo celebrations or any other time.

