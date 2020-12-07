Best Holiday Gifts for Your Wife or Girlfriend

Sharing is caring!

Buying the perfect gift for your wife or girlfriend can be tricky.

I once made the mistake of buying my girlfriend a jumpsuit that made her look like an elf – not the beautiful Lord of the Rings type of the Elf, but rather the Keebler type.

To prevent you from making my mistake, I have enlisted the help of several female lifestyle experts, influencers, and consultants to identify gifts that your wife or girlfriend will love.

Here are a few of their recommendations for gifts for your wife or girlfriend.

Her Favorite Fragrance

Get her favorite perfume from Perfume.com. They have all of the major perfume brands and even hard to find scents.

Karl Lagerfeld Piped Pajama Set

This classic Karl Lagerfeld Piped Pajama Set epitomizes luxury sleepwear. Crafted from soft cotton, the wide-leg pajama pants and matching pajama shirt are enriched with contrasting piping details and an elegant embroidered KL initial logo.

Swarovski Pear Earrings

This pair of pierced earrings by Swarovski is an artful example of casual simplicity. Each earring prominently features a drop-shaped stone in a bright white hue, lending it a pure and timeless look. Combining expertly cut facets and timeless appeal, these earrings combine perfectly with other pieces of jewelry for everyday elegance.

Engraveable Infinity Necklace

Show her how much you care with this Engraveable Infinity Necklace from Jared.

Rent the Runway

Give your partner the gift of fashion with a membership to Rent the Runway. She can have access to designer labels at a fraction of the cost by renting instead of buying. The process is easy: 1. She can Browse the Rent the Runway closet and choose any items that catch her eye. 2. Style and wear your items for as long as she wants. There are no return dates. 3. Return items and pick something new.

Warby Parker Sunglasses

Warby Parker makes elegant, high-quality sunglasses that are designed in-house and crafted from top-tier materials.

Godiva Gift Set

Godiva has delicious, decadent gifts for all chocolate lovers.

Wine of the Month Club

What better way of saying “I am thinking of you” than a subscription to the Original Wine of the Month Club. Specializing in value-oriented wines, the Wine of the Month Club is a great gift for anyone who has an appreciation of fine wine.

Language Lessons from Babbel

Help your partner learn to speak a new language with an annual subscription from Babble. This program features lessons with realistic scenarios designed by over 100 linguists and interactive dialogues that get her speaking confidently.

Wonder Woman Mesh Cami & Panty Set

Let your partner release her inner superhero with this Wonder Woman Mesh Cami and Pany Set from WebUndies.

Reebok Cardi Coated Club C Sneakers



These Reebok Cardi Coated Club C platform sneakers have all the clean looks of the Reebok Club C, but with extra lift and a lot of shine. Just what you’d expect from a Cardi B collaboration.

Tiled Margot Monogram Mug

Inspired by French bistro tilework, this charming Tiled Margot Monogram Mug is a wonderful addition to any collection.

Gucci GG Marmont Small Shoulder Bag

This made in Italy, Gucci GG Marmont Small Shoulder Bag features Matelassé chevron leather with GG on the back, antique gold-toned hardware, and microfiber lining with a suede-like finish.

Yoga Mat from Gaiam

Whether it’s her first downward dog or your fiftieth scorpion pose, Gaiam has the Yoga mat with the just-right thickness, texture, and pattern.

Enclosed Subscription

If you’re not comfortable with walking in Victoria’s Secret to buy intimate apparel for your wife or girlfriend, you need to check out Enclosed. The unique online subscription service offers a variety of elegant panties that are beautifully packaged in real flower petals and a keepsake box.

Gia Rodriguez Hobo Bag

The Gia Rodriguez collection is where style and substance come together in a luxury line of beautifully crafted handbags and accessories. Each piece is designed to address the need for stand out accessories that add a special something to every outfit, yet are functional enough to meet the lifestyle demands of the modern woman.

Sheaffer Sagaris Brushed Chrome Pen

Help your wife or girlfriend express her inner voice with a beautiful Sheaffer Sagaris Brushed Chrome Featuring Gold Tone Trim Ball Point pen.

Gift Card from GiftCardMall

If you just can’t decide on that perfect gift for your wife or girlfriend, give her a gift card to her favorite retailer. GiftCardMall has hundreds of gift cards to choose from.

