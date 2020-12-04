4 Delicious Cazadores Tequila Cocktail Recipes to Warm Up Your Winter

Sharing is caring!

Cazadores Tequila is one of the most popular premium tequilas in Mexico and the United States. Since 1992, Cezadores has been dedicated to crafting the finest tequila for connoisseurs and casual drinkers.

Made with blue agave grown, harvested, and distilled in the Highlands of Jalisco, Mexico, recognized as the premier agave growing region in the world, Cazadores Tequila is one of the smoothest, most flavorful tequilas in the world.

Although Cazadores Tequila is made for sipping, it also works well in cocktails. Its smoothness, richness, and bold flavor profile allow it to blend well with a variety of ingredients.

Below you find four delicious Cazadores Tequila Cocktail Recipes that will warm up your winter.

Cazadores Tequila Cocktail: Chai Tequila Caliente

Originating in India, Chai tea has gained worldwide popularity due to its delicious combination of cardamom pods, cinnamon sticks, ground cloves, ground ginger, and black peppercorn. Cazadores Tequila adds an additional flavor profile to this aromatic cocktail.

This cocktail recipe features Cazadores Tequila Reposado.

Cazadores Tequila Reposado spends up to a year in new American oak barrels. This process creates a perfect balance of agave and woody flavors. You can also detect notes of citrus, tropical fruits, and vanilla.

Ingredients

1 oz. Cazadores Tequila Reposado

½ oz. Blood Orange Puree

1 oz. Agave Nectar

4 oz. Hot Chai Tea

3 Whole Cloves

Whipped Cream

Cinnamon powder

Orange peel

Instructions

In a coffee mug, add Cazadores Tequila Reposado, blood orange puree, agave nectar, hot chai tea, and cloves and stir gently

Top with whipped cream, cinnamon powder, and orange peel

Serve hot

Cazadores Tequila Cocktail: Spiced Apple Cider Mula

When you think of winter, spiced apple cider is a drink that immediately comes to mind. Cazadores Tequila turns this classic winter beverage into a memorable winter cocktail.

Ingredients

1 ½ oz. Cazadores Tequila Reposado

1 tsp. Spiced Apple Cider Powder

1 Lemon Wedge

Ginger Beer

Pinch Nutmeg

Instructions

In a mixing glass, combine Cazadores Tequila Reposado, spiced apple cider powder, and lemon wedge with ice

Shake all ingredients together and serve over the rocks

Top with ginger beer and sprinkle nutmeg

Garnish with lemon and mint

Cazadores Tequila Cocktail: Polo Norte

The Cazadores Tequila Cocktail Polo Norte is a cheerful, fruity drink with the right balance of sweetness and spice.

This cocktail features Cazadores Tequila Blanco, tequila in it’s purest form with the intensity and flavor of agave.

Ingredients

1-1/2 oz. Tequila Cazadores Blanco

3/4 oz. Agave Syrup

3/4 oz. Fresh Lemon Juice

6 Blueberries, muddled

Top with Ginger Beer

Dash of Nutmeg

Instructions

In a cocktail shaker, gently muddle blueberries.

Add the rest of the ingredients except the ginger beer

Add ice and shake vigorously

Serve in a rocks glass over ice, top with ginger beer

Garnish with a lemon twist

Cazadores Tequila Cocktail: Posada Ponche

Las Posadas is a festival celebrated in Latin America and some parts of the United States between December 16 and 24 that commemorates Joseph’s and Mary’s journey from Nazareth to Bethlehem in search of safe refuge to give birth to the baby Jesus.

During the Las Posadas, many people drink the traditional ponche, a hot beverage made of fruits such as apples, oranges, lemon, tejocote, prunes, and guava.

This recipe features Cazadores Tequila Añejo (meaning aged).

Cazadores Tequila Añejo speans at least a year in new American oak barrels, breathing a golden liquid with agave flavors complemented with notes of cinnamon, vanilla, and peppery, smoky wood.

Ingredients

1 oz. Cazadores Tequila Añejo

1/2 oz. Blood Orange Puree

1 package of Apple Cider

5 oz. Hot Water

2 Star Anise

Instructions

In a mug combine apple cider, hot water, blood orange puree and mix well

Add the Cazadores Tequila Añejo and star anise and stir gently

Garnish with orange peel and serve

You can create your own tequila cocktail recipes with the full range of tequilas. Visit Cazadores Tequila to learn more about the brand and visit Saucey to purchase.

