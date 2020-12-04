4 Cool Sneakers from the Anderson .Paak Vans Collection

Sharing is caring!

Anderson .Paak exemplifies California cool. Born in Oxnard, CA, the songwriter, rapper, record producer, and multi-instrumentalist is producing some of the most innovative music on the charts.

In 2019, Anderson .Paak won his first Grammy award for Best Rap Performance with the song “Bubblin”. In 2020, Anderson .Paak won Grammy Awards for Best R&B Album with Ventura and Best R&B Performance for “Come Home” featuring André 3000.

His latest album, Ventura, executive produced by Dr. Dre and released on Aftermath Entertainment, features a stellar lineup of artists such as the legendary Smokey Robinson, Brandy, and the late Nate Dogg.

Anderson. Paak released the song “Lockdown” after the George Floyd incident to address police violence and the ongoing effects of the Coronavirus lockdown.

In addition to being a multitalented musician, Anderson .Paak has partnered with Vans to create a new line of sneakers – the Anderson .Paak Vans Collection.

Like, Anderson .Paak, Vans is also synonymous with laid-back California style. Since 1966, Vans has been an integral part of skateboard, hip-hop, and streetwear culture.

Each shoe in this collaboration is inspired by Anderson .Paak’s love for music, family, and California and feature a green waffle sole and “Yes Lawd!” printed inside.

Check out these 4 Cools Sneakers from the Anderson .Pak Vans Collection.

Anderson .Paak Vans Collection Old Skool Venice Sneakers

In 2014, Anderson .Paak released his first full-length studio album, Venice, featuring an eclectic blend of soul, funk, and R&B vibes, with a touch of EDM to keep things interesting. The album produced two hit singles, “Drugs” and “Miss Right.”

The Venice album is the first in Anderson .Paak’s beach series and is influenced by the vibe in Venice, CA.

The Anderson .Paak Old Skool Vans Venice Sneakers capture the bohemian spirit and vibrant culture of Venice, CA, a buzzing beach town best known for its eclectic shops, street performers, colorful murals, and, Muscle Beach.

The shoe’s design evokes an image of Venice’s picturesque enclave of canals and the free-spirit of the Boardwalk. The colorway is inspired by the Venice album cover artwork.

These sneakers would be perfect to wear if you ever visit Venice’s world-famous oceanfront skatepark.

Anderson .Paak Vans: Sid DX Malibu Sneakers

The second entry in Anderson .Paak’s beach series is his 2016 album, Malibu, featuring the hit single, “Am I Wrong?” This album received a nomination for Best Urban Contemporary Album at the Grammy Awards.

The design of the Anderson .Paak Sid DX Vans Malibu Sneakers is inspired by Malibu’s 21-mile winding coastline, the Pacific Coast Highway (State Route 1), which traverses the city, and the narrow canyons (see photo).

The Anderson .Paak Sid DX Vans Malibu Sneakers are made with sturdy suede and canvas uppers and features upgraded sockliners.

Anderson .Paak Vans Collection Old Skool Soulito Sneakers

The Anderson .Paak Vans Collection Old Skool Soulito Sneakers are a tribute to his son Soul Rasheed.

The interesting thing about the Anderson .Paak Vans Collection Old Skool Soulito Sneakers is its textured, corduroy construction with different sized wale cord. The bright purple color infuses a bit of joy into the classic Old Skool Vans design.

Anderson .Paak Vans Collection Old Skool Ziti Sneakers

The Anderson .Paak Vans Collection Old Skool Ziti Sneakers are inspired by Anderson .Paak’s other son, Shine.

The shoe expands the color palette with blue (the color of tranquility), purple (the color of royalty), and green (the color of creativity). The shoe combines the iconic Vans sidestripe skate shoe with re-enforced toe caps to withstand repeated wear, padded collars for support and flexibility, and signature rubber waffle outsoles.

In addition to the sneakers, the Anderson .Paak Vans collection includes accompanying apparel and accessories such as bucket hats, jackets, and backpacks.

