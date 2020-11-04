Sharing is caring!

Fashion mishaps can strike at the most inconvenient times. I learned this lesson the hard way.

While waiting in the green room for a TV appearance, I saw one of the news anchors grabbing a cup of coffee. He looked at me and shook his head.

“What happened to your collar?” He asked with deep concern.

I rushed to the mirror and discovered that I had forgotten to put in my collar stays. My collar looked like a bird flapping its wings.

“Don’t worry,” the anchor said. “I know how to fix that.” He ordered a production assistant to get two large paper clips and some Scotch tape.

When the assistant returned, the anchor went to work fixing my wayward collar. He slid the paper clips into the collar stay slots and then placed some Scotch tape on the back of the collar to secure it in place.

“That’s an old newsman trick,” he said. “Now you’re camera-ready.”

With a little know-how and some common household items, you can arm yourself with the skills to fix common fashion malfunctions.

In addition to the aforementioned paperclip trick, here are 4 simple clothing repair hacks.

Loose Buttons

Take a twist-tie from a bag of bread and remove the paper coating. Thread the wire through the button and tie it at the back of the cloth.

Pants Hem Comes Undone

For a temporary hem in a pinch, you can use whatever tape is lying around: Masking, duct, gaffers’. Even better, keep a roll of double-sided fabric tape handy. Avoid staples because they damage the fabric.

Stuck or Broken Zipper

Soap or orthodontic wax works like magic on a stuck zipper. Alternatively, try rubbing a candle over the spot. For a broken zipper, use an adhesive Velcro strip to close the fly temporarily until you can get a replacement.

Scuffed Shoes

For leather, scrub away your scuffs with a little toothpaste; petroleum jelly will fix up your patent leather shoes and make them shine like new; brushing an eraser in one direction removes suede scuffs; and for your canvas kicks, use a baking soda paste.

These 4 clothing repair hacks will keep you looking put-together even after things have come undone. Be sure to visit a tailor or clothing repair expert for permanent fixes.

