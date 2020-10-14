How to Match Shoes to Your Outfit

Sharing is caring!

The past few years have seen a renaissance in men’s shoes. No longer are we subject to simple black or brown wingtips. We are now privy to an abundance of stylish designer dress shoes, casual shoes, sneakers, and boots (check out our Boot Guide).

The right shoes can act as a powerful detail promoting the look you want to reflect.

For example, black shoes will seamlessly blend in with a really dark outfit and give you a streamlined, elegant look.

If you want to brighten things up a bit, then a caramel-colored shoe will make your outfit seem more casual and laid-back.

For those of you who are more adventurous, wearing brightly colored shoes will make you stand out from the crowd and make your outfit more fun and playful.

In addition to the colors of your shoes, you can also enhance your outfits by wearing different styles of shoes in different combinations.

Wear sneakers with your suits, boots with your jeans, or loafers with a pair of tailored shorts.

