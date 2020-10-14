men's dress shoes

How to Match Shoes to Your Outfit

  • 193 views
  • 4 shares
Frederick J. Goodall
  • October 14, 2020
4 Shares
1
0
3
4
Shares
1
0
3
0

Sharing is caring!

The past few years have seen a renaissance in men’s shoes. No longer are we subject to simple black or brown wingtips. We are now privy to an abundance of stylish designer dress shoes, casual shoes, sneakers, and boots (check out our Boot Guide).

The right shoes can act as a powerful detail promoting the look you want to reflect.

For example, black shoes will seamlessly blend in with a really dark outfit and give you a streamlined, elegant look.

black man in suit

If you want to brighten things up a bit, then a caramel-colored shoe will make your outfit seem more casual and laid-back.

do brown shoes go with jeans

For those of you who are more adventurous, wearing brightly colored shoes will make you stand out from the crowd and make your outfit more fun and playful.

blue shoes men

In addition to the colors of your shoes, you can also enhance your outfits by wearing different styles of shoes in different combinations.

Wear sneakers with your suits, boots with your jeans, or loafers with a pair of tailored shorts.

how to wear sneakers with suit

Watch this video for tips on how to match shoes to your outfit:

how to find shoes to match your outfit

Tweet us @mochamanstyle or leave a comment on our Facebook Page to share your thoughts on this article. Follow us on Instagram @mochamanstyle

In this article:
,,
4 Shares
Facebook 1
Twitter 0
Pinterest 3
Mail 0
Post written by:
Frederick J. Goodall is the Editor-in-Chief of Mocha Man Style, media spokesperson, event host, photographer, and a top social media influencer in Houston, TX. He enjoys traveling, listening to live bands, and spending time with his kids.
Follow
Previous Article
You May Also Like