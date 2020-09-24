Muhammad Ali Center Presents Powerful Exhibition – “Truth Be Told: The Policies that Impacted Black Lives”

Sharing is caring!

As the calls for racial justice and equality in America grow louder, the Muhammad Ali Center in Louisville, KY, has created a new exhibition, Truth Be Told: The Policies that Impacted Black Lives, an exploration of the policies that are linked to systematic racism in America, from the early 1600s, to present day.

“It important for everyone to understand that our frustration, anger, and outrage stems not only from the disproportionate unjust killing of black folk but truth be told, we are frustrated from 400 plus years of policy upon policy that has rooted systemic racism into the fabric of this nation,” said Donald Lassere, President and CEO of the Muhammad Ali Center.

Truth Be Told will boldly display the true history of Black people in our country that is often left out of, misinterpreted, or even falsified.

“It is critical that the facts of our collective American history be told so that the negative outcomes that these policies produced can be understood, recognized, and amended,” said Lassere.

The exhibition’s content will be posted on the actual plywood panels that were used on buildings in the Louisville protests and marches. Truth Be Told also features a spray-painted mural created by Louisville artist Braylyn Resko Stewart.

'Truth be Told: The Policies that Impacted Black Lives' is a new exhibition that opens tomorrow, Wednesday, September 9th, at the Ali Center. This beautiful mural for 'Truth Be Told' was created by Braylyn Resko Stewart and is featured in the exhibit. #AliCenter pic.twitter.com/DmxIWhjJmB — Muhammad Ali Center (@AliCenter) September 8, 2020

“The work of the Ali Center in telling the stories of African Americans and their contributions to our culture is vitally important in building unity and bridging the racial divide in our country,” said Dawn Harris, Managing Director, Diversity and Inclusion for exhibition sponsor, NASCAR. “The scenes documented in the Ali Center’s powerful Truth Be Told exhibit should remind us all of the critical need to stand together in the fight against racism and racial injustice.”

After viewing the exhibition, the curators hope patrons will be inspired to do three things: LEARN the true history of the policies that have affected Black people; SHARE what they have learned; And VOTE for candidates who will make the right decisions for all people in this country.

Truth Be Told is open now through Sunday, April 18th, 2021. Exhibit entry is included in the regular admission price.

Muhammad Ali and his wife Lonnie co-founded The Muhammad Ali Center to promote the Six Core Principles of Muhammad Ali (Confidence, Conviction, Dedication, Giving, Respect, and Spirituality) in ways that inspire personal and global greatness. The international cultural center delivers programming and events focusing on education, gender equity, and global citizenship. In 2020, the museum became one of the newest stops on the U.S. Civil Rights Trail.

