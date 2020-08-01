Letter from the Editor: Breaking Through the Stress and Monotony Through Service

2020 has been a challenging year, to say the least. So many things have happened and our world will never be the same. One word seems to sum up what many people are feeling after several months of lockdown and political and social upheaval.

Exhausted.

Mentally exhausted. Physically exhausted. Spiritually exhausted. It feels as if the will to move forward has been drained from our systems.

Like many people, I was concerned during the first days of the pandemic, but I was hopeful that things would improve relatively soon. To cope with the situation, my friends and I would jump on regular Zoom calls to stay in touch. It was nice to connect with each other, have a cocktail together, and see everyone’s faces. On these calls, we’d reminisce about our lives pre-COVID and extend whatever support we could.

As time passed, it became more difficult for me to reach out to people. Zoom calls no longer have the appeal they used to and our conversations became less cheerful because of the heavy nature of events that are occurring around the world.

At one point, I didn’t even have the energy to respond to text messages, e-mails, or phone calls from my friends and family. I had to turn off all of my notifications on my phone because the constant buzzing was stressing me out.

For the past few months, I’ve felt like Bill Murray in Groundhog Day living every day over and over. Nothing ever changes, and I cannot figure out what I need to do to make this never-ending day end and move on to a new day. The monotony and stress feel overwhelming at times.

But I found hope in two things.

The first is a Bible verse that I turn to when things are looking bleak:

“For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future” Jeremiah 29:11

These words keep me encouraged and motivated. Knowing that I have hope and a future beyond my current situation keeps me moving forward.

The second is shifting my focus outwardly by serving others.

I decided to start volunteering food fairs with a local nonprofit agency. Each week we serve 400-1000 families who need food. Getting out of the house and helping people was the emotional boost I needed to push through my own anxieties.

With that in mind, I have one question for you:

How can I help you?

Do you need a connection or introduction? Do you need me to show some love on your social media channels? Do you need a quick shout out for your business? Or maybe you just need a word of encouragement or someone to talk to. I’m here to help. Contact me at fred@mochamanstyle.com and let me know what you need.

I wish you joy, peace, and prosperity in the second half of 2020 and beyond.

Frederick J. Goodall, Mocha Man Style Publisher, and Editor-in-Chief

Tweet us @mochamanstyle or leave a comment on our Facebook Page to share your thoughts on this article. Follow us on Instagram @mochamanstyle





