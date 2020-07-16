What I Wore: COVID-19 Edition – Camouflage in the Park

My friends at Chic Tweak NYC sent me a shipment of fashionable masks and I decided to style them for a quick shoot at a local park (socially distanced, of course).

I wanted to create a street-style military look that was inspired by a camouflage mask. I kept it simple with camouflage pants, a black t-shirt, aviator sunglasses, and Converse sneakers. I was able to find most of the items on Amazon Prime Wardrobe.

I shared one of the photos on my Instagram account with this encouraging message:

It feels like we’re in a constant battle. Many of us are on the front lines fighting COVID-19, racism, sexism, homophobia, and all types of injustices. Some are even fighting for their lives in the midst of this madness. Whatever your fight is, I offer this bit of encouragement. DON’T GIVE UP! Keep fighting. Keep moving forward. Dig deep inside yourself and find the strength to press on. The ills of this world will not defeat you because you are more powerful than you think. Victory awaits!

The Look

Black V-Neck T-Shirt: Amazon Essentials

Camouflage Slim-Fit Pants: Goodthreads

Camouflage Mask: Chic Tweak NYC

Shoes: Converse Chuck 70 Gore-Tex High Top Sneakers

Accessories: Armitron watch, Ray Ban Aviator Sunglasses

