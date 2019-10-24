 Converse Chuck 70 Gore-Tex Hightop Sneakers Protect from Soggy Sock Syndrome - Mocha Man Style
Fashion Deals October 24, 2019 Frederick J. Goodall

Sneakerheads around the world will agree that the Converse Chuck 70 sneakers are classic. Originally designed for competition on the basketball court, these sneakers eventually met their greatest nemesis. When these canvas sneakers encountered rain, puddles, and other forms of liquid, Converse fans were doomed to walk around with soggy socks for the rest of the day.

Today’s Converse fans can enjoy dry feet with the new weatherized versions of the iconic sneaker. A combination of waterproof GORE-TEX and moisture wicking laces help keep you dry, while a cushioned footbed keeps it comfortable. That’s the Chuck 70 Gore-Tex Hightop Sneakers – ready to take on the elements

