Letter From The Editor: Being Grateful During COVID-19

COVID-19 has forced me to slow down and really think about what’s really important in my life. Things that used to seem urgent, don’t seem so urgent anymore. I’ve restored relationships that I used to take for granted. And I’ve learned to take better care of myself physically, emotionally, and spiritually.

I’m also pursuing new creative outlets such as cooking, drawing, writing screenplays, and playing the guitar. All of these things have given me joy and a sense of peace during these uncertain times. I’ve rediscovered my passion for photography and I’ve started learning new lighting and post-production techniques. Ironically, my first solo photography exhibit, “Afro-Cuban Portraits,” was scheduled for April 3rd at The Gite Gallery in Houston, but was canceled due to COVID-19.

My favorite project so far has been my gratitude journal. Each day, I write down what I’m grateful for.

Of course, I started with my friends and family. They have supported me during this difficult period and kept me sane.

I’m grateful for everyone who reads MochaManStyle.com

I’m grateful for the relationships I’ve developed with all of you. Some of my readers have become close friends.

I’m grateful for all of the doctors who are placing themselves at risk to care for patients.

I’m grateful for all of the grocery workers, restaurant employees, and delivery people who are working hard to keep everyone fed.

I’m grateful that I have a home where I can be quarantined.

I’m grateful that my kids have the resources to continue their education online.

I could go on and on because I have been tremendously blessed. But I will take it day by day and write down my thoughts as they come to me.

Please take this time to reflect on what you’re grateful for. If you’d like to share, you can e-mail me at fred@mochamanstyle.com. Or if you just need to chat, you can call or text me on my cell phone.

Be safe and take care.

