8 Practical Tips to Help You Ace Your Job Interview

You crafted the perfect cover letter and resume and they have landed you a job interview. But before you start planning how you will decorate your cubicle, you need to make a good impression on your interviewer. The following advice will help you to keep cool during your job interview and show that you are the right person for the job.

Do Your Research

Find out everything that you can about the company you want to work for. Visit the website. Search for news stories online. Research products, services, and competitors. This information will give you an edge over candidates who go into the job interview cold. It is also a good idea to learn a few things about the person who is interviewing you. At the least, check out their social media profiles, especially LinkedIn.

Practice

The night before the job interview, do a dry run. Write down a list of potential questions and practice your answers. You can practice in front of the mirror or ask a friend or partner to play the part of the interviewer to make your practice more realistic. Being prepared will help to build your confidence.

Look Your Best

Pick out your best suit (or buy one if you don’t already own one) and match it with a nice shirt and tie. Shine your shoes. Get a haircut and shave. Cut your fingernails. Looking good helps to keep your cool under pressure.

Arrive on Time

Plan to leave the house early enough to arrive on-time. Actually, you should arrive at least 15 minutes before your interview is scheduled to start. Nothing will stress you out more than being stuck in traffic and having to call the interviewer to let him or her know you’ll be late. Arriving early will give you a few minutes to relax and rehearse.

Listen Carefully

Don’t rush to answer questions. Listen closely to what the interviewer is asking before answering. Do not make any assumptions. Careful listening will help you to form measured, thoughtful answers.

Ask Questions

Put your research to use. Ask detailed questions about the company and its culture. Ask the interviewer why he or she started works at the company and what keeps him or her there? Asking questions shows that you are interested in the job and keeps the conversation flowing.

Ask for the Job

This one may sound like a no-brainer, but many job candidates fail to take this final step in the interview process. Say something like, “I’ve enjoyed our interview today and this seems like a place where I would like to build a career. I believe I’m the best candidate for the job and I’m ready to start as soon as possible.”

Follow Up

Send an e-mail, letter, or card expressing thanks for the job interview. Once again, ask for the job and let the interviewer know why he or she should hire you.

