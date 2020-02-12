boohooMan Unveils the Lil Mosey Tracksuit Edit - Mocha Man Style

boohooMan is constantly updating their styles to stay on trend and keep you looking fresh. Their latest tracksuit edit collaboration is with hip-hop artist...

In 2016, the rapper uploaded his first song, titled “So Bad”, to the music streaming service SoundCloud, quickly receiving 50,000 views. This initial success led to the release of his debut commercial single, “Pull Up.” Its music video reached over 25 million views on YouTube in the first 16 months upon its release.

Since then, Lil Mosey has released several singles and two studio albums, Northsbest and Certified Hitmaker.

This new collection features some of boohooMan’s signature styles

ALL OVER MAN PRINTED CAMO HOODED TRACKSUIT

OFFICIAL MAN QUILTED VEST & JOGGER SET

MAN DASH UTILITY SWEATER TRACKSUIT WITH BUCKLES

Check out these styles and others before they’re gone.

