Vaughn Gittin Jr. Drifts Nürburgring Racetrack in 900HP Ford Mustang RTR - Mocha Man Style

The Nürburgring is known as being an unforgiving racetrack that tests the limits of vehicles and drivers. Completing a lap on this grueling course, known as Green Hell, is tough. Drifting the entire course is something that is truly on another level. But that’s exactly what Formula Drift Champion Vaughn Gittin Jr. did.

Using a supercharged Ford Performance Aluminator 5.0 XS powered Mustang RTR, Gittin conquered the legendary course and showcased his precision driving skills. Watch this video to see Gittin drift through Nürburgring’s treacherous curves.

Gittin’s specially prepared Ford Mustang RTR uses a Vortech JT trim supercharger, capable of 700-900 horsepower and a PPG Performance 6-speed sequential gearbox to row through the gears of the tight and technical course. Road-legal Nitto NT555 G2 tires, SCT Performance GTX tune and XForce Exhaust made the magic happen as he was shredding tires and performing automotive acrobatics.

