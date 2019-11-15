 African American Cosplayers at the 2019 Texas Renaissance Festival - Mocha Man Style
African American Cosplayers at the 2019 Texas Renaissance Festival

African American Cosplayers at the 2019 Texas Renaissance Festival

Entertainment & Sports November 15, 2019 Frederick J. Goodall

African American Cosplayers at the 2019 Texas Renaissance Festival

I have attended the Texas Renaissance Festival since I was a child. Each year, I eagerly anticipate seeing the shows, interacting with the artists, and eating a giant turkey leg.

My favorite part of the festival is seeing the people dressed in their elaborate costumes. You can see everything from Medieval attire to gothic gear to modern day superhero costumes. This year, I noticed a large number of African Americans getting into the spirit. Here are a few photos of African American cosplayers at the Texas Renaissance Festival.

African American Cosplayers
African American Cosplayers
African American Cosplayers
African American Cosplayers
African American Cosplayers
African American Cosplayers
African American Cosplayers
African American Cosplayers
African American Cosplayers
African American Cosplayers
African American Cosplayers
African American Cosplayers
African American Cosplayers
African American Cosplayers
African American Cosplayers
African American Cosplayers
CLICK HERE TO SEE MORE TEXAS RENAISSANCE FESTIVAL PHOTOS

I am raw html block.
Click edit button to change this html

About author

Frederick J. Goodall Editor-in-Chief

Frederick J. Goodall is the Editor-in-Chief of Mocha Man Style, media spokesperson, event host, photographer, and a top social media influencer in Houston, TX. He enjoys traveling, listening to live bands, and spending time with his kids.

Copyright Goodall Family Media 2016