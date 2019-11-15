African American Cosplayers at the 2019 Texas Renaissance Festival - Mocha Man Style

I have attended the Texas Renaissance Festival since I was a child. Each year, I eagerly anticipate seeing the shows, interacting with the artists, and eating a giant turkey leg.

My favorite part of the festival is seeing the people dressed in their elaborate costumes. You can see everything from Medieval attire to gothic gear to modern day superhero costumes. This year, I noticed a large number of African Americans getting into the spirit. Here are a few photos of African American cosplayers at the Texas Renaissance Festival.