Reebok Classic Leather ATI Sneakers - Inspired by Transparency - Mocha Man Style

Since 1983, the Reebok Classic Leather sneaker has been a beloved shoe in hip-hop culture. Over the past few years, Reebok has been reinterpreting this shoe to appeal to a new generation of sneakerheads. In 2016, the brand collaborated with hip-hop superstar Kendrick Lamar to create the Kendrick Lamar x Reebok Classic Leather sneaker. The shoe was an instant hit.

Reebok’s latest spin on the Classic Leather sneaker is the new Alter the Icons (ATI) line. I got a pair of CLASSIC LEATHER ATI sneakers in the white, washed blue, and primal red colorway. Inspired by the concept of transparency, they feature a see-through ripstop layer over the leather upper.

In a previous post, I wrote about 3 Men’s 90s Fashions That Are Making a Comeback. I decided to take my own advice and pair the sneakers with a relaxed-fit striped t-shirt and jeans combo.

These “transparent” sneakers are constructed from materials that give each shoe an exposed effect. The see-through overlays allow for the vibrant colors to pop out prominently for an ultra-modern look.

In additional to being eye-catching, the Classic Leather ATI sneakers are comfortable and lightweight thanks to the EVA foam sock liner and EVA midsole cushioning. Rubber outsoles provide traction and durability.

Check out the launch video that includes producer Childish Major, rapper J.I.D., artist Rejjie Snow, model and stylist Juno Song, singer Tayla Parx and 13-year-old twin DJs Amira and Kayla.

Starting a $8o USD, the collection is available on Reebok.com and in-store and online at FootLocker.com.

