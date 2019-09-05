Hover-1 Electric Folding Scooter is a College Essential - Mocha Man Style

Disclosure: This post is sponsored by Best Buy. All opinions are my own. I recently took my daughter to college at Howard University in...

I recently took my daughter to college at Howard University in Washington, DC. As we were walking around campus, I noticed several students zipping by on electric scooters. I immediately turned to my daughter and she groaned and shook her head because she knew what was coming.

“I know what you’re about to say, dad,” she said, “When you were at Howard, you had to walk to classes uphill each way in the snow.”

“Actually, it wasn’t always snowing,” I quipped.

I lived off-campus for most of tenure at Howard and I either had to wait on a shuttle that was usually packed or I had to walk several miles to and from campus. Having one of these scooters would have made my life so much easier.

Now my daughter and other college students can get around town with ease on this Hover-1 Electric Folding Scooter. It has 8.5-inch tires that can handle rough terrain without a problem (BTW – I have driven on several off-road courses and rarely have I encountered terrain as rough as the D.C. roads), can tackles hills at angles of up to 15 degrees effortlessly, and has a top speed of 14 MPH.

What I like most about this scooter is its stylish, foldable design which makes it easy to store in a tiny dorm room. At 27 pounds, it’s convenient and compact.

My daughter, who is a serious environmentalist (she carries her own straw with her), likes that the scooter uses no fossil fuels. It comes with a 36V UL certified battery pack and an easy-to-use charger that plugs into any standard outlet. When fully charged, the scooter has a 16-mile battery life.

At $399.99, the Hover-1 Electric Folding Scooter is an essential item for college students who need to get around town in style.

