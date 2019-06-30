Golden Moments with Michelob Ultra Pure Gold - Mocha Man Style

This post is sponsored by Michelob Ultra Gold. All opinions are my own. I love summer. It’s the time of year when I get...

I love summer. It’s the time of year when I get to spend more time doing my favorite outdoor activities such as going to the beach, hanging out at the pool, or just relaxing in the park.

One evening, my girlfriend and I decided to spend a quiet evening at the park. We waited until the golden hour for two reasons:

We wanted to take some photos with beautiful lighting. We live in Houston and this is the only time of day when the heat is not unbearable.

But let me be clear. Even at 8 pm in the evening, it is still relatively hot. Temps are probably in the high 80s or low 90s. Therefore, we decided to pack a bag with some refreshing beverages to keep us cool.

We chose Michelob Ultra Pure Gold because its a light beer with just 85 calories and 2.5 carbs. It is also made with organic grains and free of artificial colors or flavorings. Best of all it tastes good. It has a little bit of a heavier body with a longer finish.

Between working, taking care of our kids, and running errands, it’s difficult for my girlfriend and me to find time to connect with each another. That’s why these summer evenings in the park are so important to us. We laugh, have fun, and enjoy each other’s company without any interruption. These are precious moments we will always treasure.

When I hold her hand, I feel electric. I feel alive. Her touch makes me feel like pure gold.

Share your thoughts

How do experience golden moments with your loved ones?

